    Joe Biden 'almost kisses' woman after mistaking her for wife Jill, video viral on social media (WATCH)

    The scene takes a dramatic turn when First Lady Jill Biden, in a lighter blue dress, approached the stage. Biden appeared surprised by her arrival and steps back, momentarily breaking away from the conversation with the woman.

    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden is once again caugt in the spotlight after a video of him 'almost kissing' another woman went viral on social media. The undated clip, which resurfaced recently, has ignited a wave of speculation and debate at a time when the President is facing growing pressure to withdraw from the upcoming election race. In the video, the US President is seen engaging in conversation with a blonde-haired woman in the East Room of the White House, dressed in a dark blue outfit.

    The clip sparked a flurry of reactions online. One X user claimed, "Joe Biden was spotted about to kiss another woman he appeared to have thought was his wife until Jill Biden stopped him." In contrast, another user argued, "No sign he was going to kiss her. He was simply talking."

    Further investigation reveals that the video is several months old and was initially discussed in March. At the time, it was reported that the footage was taken during a White House event celebrating Women's History Month, where Biden also signed an executive order on women's health.

    Amid this viral moment, Biden is facing mounting pressure to exit the 2024 Presidential race. The situation has been exacerbated by recent developments, including the President’s COVID-19 diagnosis, which forced him into isolation. This health setback, coupled with significant calls from prominent Democratic figures for him to step down, has fueled speculation about his future in the race.

    Despite these challenges, President Biden remains resolute in his reelection bid. Close aides have assured that he remains committed and has the necessary delegate support to secure his nomination. According to Bloomberg, Biden has a history of overcoming adversity and surprising political elites who have doubted him.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
