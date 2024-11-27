PAN 2.0 launch: Will you have to replace your current PAN card?

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 25, this initiative aims to unify and modernise the existing PAN infrastructure.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

The Central Government has introduced the PAN 2.0 project, a major upgrade to India's Permanent Account Number (PAN) system. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 25, this initiative aims to unify and modernize the existing PAN infrastructure.

article_image2

Integration of platforms for user convenience

Currently, PAN-related services are spread across three platforms: the e-Filing Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal. The PAN 2.0 project will integrate these into a single, unified portal managed by the Income Tax Department (ITD). This centralized system will handle all PAN and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) services, such as applications, updates, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and online validation.

The government has assured that the upgraded platform will simplify processes and make them more user-friendly, offering a seamless and paperless experience for taxpayers.

article_image3

Key features of PAN 2.0

Digital and Paperless Operations: The system will adopt fully online processes, eliminating the need for physical paperwork.

Free Updates and e-PAN Delivery: Corrections or updates to PAN details will be free of cost, and e-PANs will be sent to registered email IDs. For physical cards, applicants will be charged ₹50 domestically and additional charges for international delivery.

Dynamic QR Code: Enhanced QR codes will display real-time data from the PAN database, improving authentication.

article_image4

No changes for existing PAN holders

Existing PAN cardholders will not need to apply for a new card under PAN 2.0. However, updates or corrections, such as name or address changes, can be made at no cost once the system is fully operational. Current PAN cards, including those without QR codes, will remain valid.

article_image5

Addressing common queries

The government clarified that no new PAN cards will be issued unless requested for updates or corrections. Older PAN cards without QR codes will continue functioning, but holders can opt for a new card with enhanced features if desired.

article_image6

Advancing e-governance

The PAN 2.0 project aligns with the government’s vision of e-Governance by re-engineering taxpayer registration processes. With 78 crore PANs and over 73 lakh TANs in its database, the ITD aims to enhance service quality and efficiency.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes AJR

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Telecom stocks soar: What's driving MTNL, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel's surge? AJR

Telecom stocks soar: What's driving MTNL, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel's surge?

Recent Stories

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details AJR

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension anr

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on ATG

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH) snt

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH)

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on ATG

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon