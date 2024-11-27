PAN 2.0 launch: Will you have to replace your current PAN card?

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 25, this initiative aims to unify and modernise the existing PAN infrastructure.

The Central Government has introduced the PAN 2.0 project, a major upgrade to India's Permanent Account Number (PAN) system. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 25, this initiative aims to unify and modernize the existing PAN infrastructure.

Integration of platforms for user convenience

Currently, PAN-related services are spread across three platforms: the e-Filing Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal. The PAN 2.0 project will integrate these into a single, unified portal managed by the Income Tax Department (ITD). This centralized system will handle all PAN and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) services, such as applications, updates, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and online validation. The government has assured that the upgraded platform will simplify processes and make them more user-friendly, offering a seamless and paperless experience for taxpayers.

Key features of PAN 2.0

Digital and Paperless Operations: The system will adopt fully online processes, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. Free Updates and e-PAN Delivery: Corrections or updates to PAN details will be free of cost, and e-PANs will be sent to registered email IDs. For physical cards, applicants will be charged ₹50 domestically and additional charges for international delivery. Dynamic QR Code: Enhanced QR codes will display real-time data from the PAN database, improving authentication.

No changes for existing PAN holders

Existing PAN cardholders will not need to apply for a new card under PAN 2.0. However, updates or corrections, such as name or address changes, can be made at no cost once the system is fully operational. Current PAN cards, including those without QR codes, will remain valid.

Addressing common queries

The government clarified that no new PAN cards will be issued unless requested for updates or corrections. Older PAN cards without QR codes will continue functioning, but holders can opt for a new card with enhanced features if desired.

Advancing e-governance

The PAN 2.0 project aligns with the government’s vision of e-Governance by re-engineering taxpayer registration processes. With 78 crore PANs and over 73 lakh TANs in its database, the ITD aims to enhance service quality and efficiency.

