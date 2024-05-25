Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Two arrested in Udupi road rage case after shocking video of clash on street goes viral (WATCH)

    In Udupi, Karnataka, police arrested two Garuda Gang members, Ashiq and Rakib, for a road rage incident captured on CCTV. The clash, involving weapons and vehicles, appears to stem from gang infighting. Police are pursuing five additional suspects and have seized weapons and vehicles. Investigations are ongoing to determine further details and motives.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 25, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    In a recent road rage incident that has garnered widespread attention due to a viral video, police have arrested two members of the Garuda Gang. The Udupi Town Police Station registered the case following the circulation of the video showing a violent clash between two factions of the same gang. The incident, officially recorded on May 20, involved a dramatic confrontation that appeared like a scene from a movie.

    The arrested individuals, Ashiq and Rakib, were identified as participants in the altercation. Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K confirmed the arrests and stated that approximately five other suspects involved in the incident remain at large.

    Bengaluru: Man slapped by woman's husband over minor accident altercation, dies in sleep hours later

    The police have seized two cars, two bikes, a talwar (sword), and a dagger as part of their investigation. The FIR was filed based on the initial information available on May 20, and additional charges may be added as more details from the video are reviewed.

    While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest internal conflicts within the gang. According to SP Dr. Arun K, the Garuda Gang is currently not very active, and the infighting is believed to stem from jealousy between different factions, contributing to the gang's decline.

    Bull's road rage in Bengaluru caught on camera: Truck driver's timely brake saves biker's life (WATCH)

    The violent incident occurred near Sharada Kalyana Mantap road and was captured by CCTV cameras. The footage shows a white car reversing and colliding with a brown car, both doors open, amid youths brandishing a talwar. The white car then struck a man carrying the sword, causing him to fall. Both vehicles moved forward, and two youths were seen attacking the fallen man.

    In a related incident, a 19-year-old from Barkur in Brahmavar filed a complaint alleging that between May 13 and May 17, an individual named Dhanush gave him a car to sell. Mohammed Fazil, an acquaintance, took the car for a test drive and allegedly handed it over to Isak and others, who reportedly damaged the vehicle, causing a loss of Rs 2 lakh. They are also accused of placing a talwar in the car to commit robbery.

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 2:33 PM IST
