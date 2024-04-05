Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bull's road rage in Bengaluru caught on camera: Truck driver's timely brake saves biker's life (WATCH)

    Near Mahalakshmi Layout Swimming Pool Junction in Bengaluru, a caparisoned bull, "Kole Basava," charged at a motorcyclist, narrowly avoiding tragedy. Quick thinking by a Canter Truck driver prevented a disaster, with CCTV footage going viral. The bull's sudden aggression and chaotic behaviour underscore the unpredictability of urban environments, emphasizing the need for road vigilance.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    In an accident near the Mahalakshmi Layout Swimming Pool Junction in Bengaluru, a caparisoned bull, locally known as "Kole Basava", wreaked havoc by charging at a motorcyclist, narrowly avoiding a fatal outcome. The quick thinking of a Canter Truck driver averted a tragedy as CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread shock and concern.

    When the woman was with the bull, it suddenly started acting strangely and charged at a motorcyclist going the other way. Then, it ran around chaotically after hitting the biker. The crash threw the motorcyclist close to the Canter Truck's wheels. But the Canter Truck driver quickly hit the brakes, stopping a tragic ending for the biker.

    Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

    The abrupt alteration in the demeanour of a tranquil bull is truly startling. It proceeded to run about aimlessly following the collision with the biker.

    Remarkably, the vigilant Canter Truck driver, displaying exceptional spatial awareness, promptly applied the brakes, preventing what could have been a devastating outcome. The CCTV footage capturing last week's events serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of urban environments and the importance of remaining vigilant on the roads. 

     

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
