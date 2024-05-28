Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka to receive more than average monsoon showers this year: IMD issues alert

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavier-than-normal rainfall in Karnataka, particularly in South India. While Northeast India may see less rainfall, central and southern regions are expected to receive above-normal precipitation. Recent storms have already caused fatalities in Karnataka, with flooding affecting Surpur taluk.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 28, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Residents of Karnataka are urged to prepare for heavier-than-normal rainfall this year, as per the latest alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). After experiencing severe drought last year, the state is now expected to receive abundant rainfall, particularly in South India including Karnataka.

    According to Mrityunjaya Mahapatra, Director General of the Meteorological Department, while Northeast India may experience less rainfall than usual, the central and southern regions, including Karnataka, are likely to receive more rainfall than normal. The IMD forecasts favourable conditions for the onset of the monsoon in Kerala within the next five days.

    The IMD predicts that June will witness above-normal rainfall, with 92 to 108 per cent of the average precipitation expected in various parts of the country. Specifically, South India, including Karnataka, is expected to experience increased rainfall during the month.

    However, the initial rains have already brought some challenges to Karnataka, with several districts, including Kalaburgi and Yadgiri, experiencing heavy rainfall on Monday. Unfortunately, the inclement weather led to tragic incidents, claiming the lives of two individuals.

    In Narayanpur town of Hunsagi taluk in Yadgiri district, a pregnant woman named Shweta Rathoda, aged 22, lost her life when a tree fell on her during a storm while she was fetching water to drink. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Yadrami Tanda in Kalaburagi district, Chandramappa Madara, aged 24, was electrocuted after stepping on a fallen electric wire during the stormy weather.

