    Bengaluru roads to become pothole-free by June 4: BBMP chief Tushar Girinath

    Bengaluru plans to repair over 5,500 potholes by early June following damage from heavy rains, with 1,200 already fixed. The BBMP has divided the city into eight zones for targeted repairs. Additional infrastructure improvements include the expansion of Ballari and Jayamahal Roads to alleviate traffic congestion, following the approval to use land from the palace grounds for this purpose.

    Bengaluru roads to become pothole-free by June 4: BBMP chief Tushar Girinath
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 28, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Residents of Bengaluru can expect smoother travels soon, as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aims to repair over 5,500 potholes by June 4. Tushar Girinath, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, has announced that the city will aggressively address the widespread issue caused by recent heavy rains. To date, 1,200 potholes have been fixed, with more than 4,300 still awaiting repairs.

    Girinath explained that the BBMP has sectioned the city into eight zones, each under the direct oversight of a Zonal Commissioner tasked with ensuring the completion of the repairs. Particularly troublesome areas, such as Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar, have been given until June 4 to complete their repairs. The remaining zones are set to finish by May 31.

    The city's extensive road network, spanning 12,878 km, includes 1,344.84 km of main and sub-main roads managed by the Road Infrastructure Department. The rest, amounting to 11,533.16 km, falls under zonal jurisdiction, where these newly formed task forces will operate.

    In addition to pothole repairs, Bengaluru's infrastructure will see further enhancements with the planned expansion of Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road. The urban development department has greenlit the use of 15.17 acres from the palace grounds for this project, aimed at easing congestion and improving access through these critical thoroughfares.

    This road widening project, which has been a topic of discussion for many years, received its final nod in a cabinet meeting on March 14. It focuses particularly on expanding the approach road linking to the lower bridge of Vasant Nagar, promising better traffic flow and connectivity.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
