    Bengaluru: IMD forecasts 3-day break from monsoon, South India to remain unaffected by Cyclone Remal

    Bengaluru enjoys a break from pre-monsoon showers, with dry weather forecast for the next three days. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts the onset of the monsoon in Kerala around May 31 or June 1, with above-average rainfall anticipated. Southern India remains unaffected by Cyclone Remal, while Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh prepare for potential cyclonic impacts.

    Bengaluru: IMD forecasts 3-day break from monsoon, South India to remain unaffected by Cyclone Remal vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 27, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Bengaluru, renowned for its unpredictable weather patterns, is experiencing a welcome break from the pre-monsoon showers, offering residents a reprieve from the usual moist conditions. According to the latest forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is unlikely to see any rainfall for the next three days, providing a temporary respite from the monsoon's precursor.

    The IMD has announced that the pre-monsoon phase is subsiding in Bengaluru, with dry weather expected to persist until May 30. However, the onset of the monsoon is anticipated in Kerala around May 31 or June 1, heralding heavy rainfall in coastal and southern hinterland areas thereafter. This prediction has prompted the Meteorological Department to caution about the possibility of above-average monsoon activity this season.

    Karnataka: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid lack of rainfall

    Notably, amidst these weather developments, Bengaluru and South India remain unaffected by Cyclone Remal, which has veered away from the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts. Unlike the northern and eastern regions, including West Bengal, which have witnessed unrest due to the cyclone's impact, the southern states have been spared from its wrath.

    Cloudy conditions are expected to persist in Bengaluru for the next three to four days, albeit without precipitation. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh, as they brace for potential cyclonic effects.

