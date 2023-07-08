Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

The Gruha Jyoti program, offered by the state government, has garnered an impressive response, with approximately 1.3 billion people in the state applying for it. To facilitate the application process, the government has introduced a second online link where applicants can conveniently check the status of their applications after submission. By accessing this link through their mobile devices, individuals can easily view the progress of their application.

Commencing on June 18, 2023, residents of the state had the opportunity to submit applications for the Congress's Gruha Jyoti Yojana, which provides free energy up to 200 units to all families in the state.

The program has received over 1.3 crore applications thus far, although there have been instances where more than 8,000 individuals have submitted multiple applications. Consequently, it is essential for all Gruha Jyoti Yojana applicants to verify their acceptance status.

To facilitate this, the government has created a dedicated link that allows all Gruha Jyoti Yojana applicants to conveniently check the current status of their applications.

Follow this website to see where your application stands:

The government has made available a link at https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/StatucTrack/Track_Status for those who have applied for the Gruha Jyoti Yojana to see if their application has been approved.

That is where you will see "Gruhajyothi scheme your application successful" displayed. If you do not meet these requirements, the message "your application for Gruhajyothi scheme is received and sent to ESCOM for processing" will appear. If your application is denied, the message "your application rejected" will be displayed.

Over 77 lakh people in Karnataka register for free 200 units of power

You can get 200 units worth of free power if you sign up by July 25. If you qualify for free home lighting in Karnataka but haven't yet applied, you can do so at https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gsdn/. You can avoid paying your August electricity bill entirely if you fill out the application by July 25.

Until you fill out an application, you won't have access to the free electricity.

If your monthly electricity usage is more than 200 kilowatt the entire amount of your bill will be due.

Notice soliciting concerns about the application process: Call 08022279954 / 8792662814 / 8792662816 for technical support and information on all government guarantee schemes, including the government's home lighting scheme.

Now this scheme is being implemented by the government for the month of July 2023 with certain conditions applicable to the bill issued from the month of August 2023 for electricity consumption.