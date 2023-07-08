Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

    The Gruha Jyoti program, offered by the state government, has garnered an impressive response, with approximately 1.3 billion people in the state applying for it. To facilitate the application process, the government has introduced a second online link where applicants can conveniently check the status of their applications after submission. By accessing this link through their mobile devices, individuals can easily view the progress of their application.
     

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Commencing on June 18, 2023, residents of the state had the opportunity to submit applications for the Congress's Gruha Jyoti Yojana, which provides free energy up to 200 units to all families in the state.

    The program has received over 1.3 crore applications thus far, although there have been instances where more than 8,000 individuals have submitted multiple applications. Consequently, it is essential for all Gruha Jyoti Yojana applicants to verify their acceptance status.

    To facilitate this, the government has created a dedicated link that allows all Gruha Jyoti Yojana applicants to conveniently check the current status of their applications.

    Follow this website to see where your application stands:

    The government has made available a link at https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/StatucTrack/Track_Status for those who have applied for the Gruha Jyoti Yojana to see if their application has been approved.

    That is where you will see "Gruhajyothi scheme your application successful" displayed. If you do not meet these requirements, the message "your application for Gruhajyothi scheme is received and sent to ESCOM for processing" will appear. If your application is denied, the message "your application rejected" will be displayed.
     Over 77 lakh people in Karnataka register for free 200 units of power

    You can get 200 units worth of free power if you sign up by July 25. If you qualify for free home lighting in Karnataka but haven't yet applied, you can do so at https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gsdn/. You can avoid paying your August electricity bill entirely if you fill out the application by July 25. 

    Until you fill out an application, you won't have access to the free electricity.
    If your monthly electricity usage is more than 200 kilowatt the entire amount of your bill will be due.

    Notice soliciting concerns about the application process: Call 08022279954 / 8792662814 / 8792662816 for technical support and information on all government guarantee schemes, including the government's home lighting scheme.

    Now this scheme is being implemented by the government for the month of July 2023 with certain conditions applicable to the bill issued from the month of August 2023 for electricity consumption.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Who initiate budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

    Karnataka: Who initiates budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    New IT and aerospace park, Industrial Township to come up in Bengaluru

    New IT and aerospace park, Industrial Township to come up in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Budget 2023: New sops for farmers, CM promotes GI tagged products vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2023: New sops for farmers, CM promotes GI tagged products

    Recent Stories

    cricket Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH) osf

    Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH)

    WATCH Cars swept away, residents stranded as torrential rains trigger flash floods in Spain's Zaragoza AJR

    WATCH: Cars swept away, residents stranded as torrential rains trigger flash floods in Spain's Zaragoza

    Uorfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, b***s in shining star outift, fans go gaga ADC

    Uorfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, b***s in shining star outift, fans go gaga

    Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Urfi Javed ATG

    Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Uorfi Javed

    Monalisa SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her HOT body in bikini; take a look RBA

    Monalisa SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her HOT body in bikini; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon