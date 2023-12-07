Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Outrage after shredded Quran verses found amidst firecrackers on Kalaburgi streets (WATCH)

    In Kalaburagi, torn Quranic pages in firecrackers spark Muslim community outrage. Three FIRs filed, demanding action against the factory owner. Culprits remain unidentified, despite widespread protests and firecrackers scattered across roads bearing Quranic verses.

    Karnataka: Outrage after shredded Quran verses found amidst firecrackers on Kalaburgi streets (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    In the city of Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a wave of outrage has swept through the Muslim community following the discovery of torn pieces of the Quran incorporated into firecrackers. The unsettling incident, where Quranic verses were found amidst the explosive materials used in the fireworks, has sparked fervent demands for swift action against those responsible.

    Instances of torn Quranic pages within firecrackers have led to fervent protests, prompting the filing of three separate cases across different police stations within the region. Outraged by the disrespectful use of their sacred texts, community members are fervently calling for accountability from the owner of the cracker factory responsible for manufacturing these contentious fireworks.

    I will leave the country if my link with ISIS is proven: Tanveer Hashmi challenges K’taka BJP MLA Yatnal

    Despite the registration of three FIRs (First Information Reports), the local police department and district administration have yet to apprehend the culprits behind this disturbing act. Moreover, reports have surfaced indicating that the distribution and bursting of these firecrackers, bearing Quranic verses, have been scattered throughout the roads on Kalaburgi.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
