    I will leave the country if my link with ISIS is proven: Tanveer Hashmi challenges K’taka BJP MLA Yatnal

    Tanveer Hashmi, President of Jamaat-e-Ahale Sunnat Karnataka, challenged MLA Yatnal's allegations linking him to ISIS. He clarified images from a Sufi visit were misrepresented. Tanveer demanded proof within a week or threatened legal action, citing his record condemning terrorism in international forums. He highlighted his involvement in communal-friendly conferences at national and state levels.

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Sayed Mohiuddin Hussaini Peerzade, also knows as Tanveer Hashmi - the President of Jamaat-e-Ahale Sunnat Karnataka State Unit and a Deacon of Hazrat Hashimpira Dargah in Vijayapur, issued a challenge in response to allegations made by MLA Basanagowda Patil  Yatnal.

    Tanveer Hashmi stated that if Yatnal succeeds in proving the allegations against him, then he will leave the country. Additionally, Tanveer challenged Yatnal, stating that if the allegations were not substantiated, Yatnal should resign from his MLA post and relocate to Pakistan.

    He responded to Yatna's accusation by issuing a press release, explaining that the images circulated by Yatnal, purportedly linking him to ISIS, were photos he had uploaded on his official Facebook page. These pictures were taken around 12 years ago during his visit to the renowned Sufi Mahbub Esubhani Ghous e Azam in Baghdad, Iraq, where he received blessings from the dargah chief Khalid Jilani. Tanveer clarified that one of the images was captured by his bodyguard while escorting him to the pew during that visit.

    Tanveer emphasized that legislators must provide documentation within a week concerning any affiliations with organizations like ISIS; otherwise, legal steps would be pursued against them. He highlighted his record of representing India in numerous international conferences focused on condemning terrorism.

    Additionally, he underscored his active participation in various communal-friendly conferences at both national and state levels, where he engaged alongside priests, prelates, and pontiffs.

