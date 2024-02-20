Karnataka: Man tied in dog cage amid alleged theft, public demands action against staff

In Vijayapur, Karnataka, outrage erupted at Sai Prabhata Bar when Somu allegedly stole a Labrador dog while intoxicated. Bar staff intervened, returning the dog and tethering Somu to it as punishment. The unconventional justice sparked debate, with some condemning the act and others praising the staff's ingenuity.

Outrage swept through Vijayapur city in Karnataka as an incident unfolded at Sai Prabhata Bar on Babaleshwar Road, where a man found himself in a peculiar predicament after allegedly stealing a Labrador dog while intoxicated. The man, identified as Somu, was apprehended by vigilant bar staff and subjected to an unconventional form of justice, sparking heated debate among patrons and locals alike.

The tranquillity of Sai Prabhat bar was disrupted by the unexpected theft of the labrador dog. Somu, who had indulged in a few too many drinks, found himself drawn to the adorable Labrador dog stationed near the entrance of the establishment. Seizing the opportunity, he snatched the dog.



Alerted to the commotion, the astute bar staff swiftly intervened, apprehending the inebriated thief and ensuring the safe return of the stolen Labrador. However, rather than resorting to conventional methods of punishment, they opted for a more unconventional approach. Somu was tethered alongside the very dog he had attempted to pilfer, serving as a stark reminder of his misdeeds.

The scene that unfolded left onlookers torn between amusement and dismay, with some condemning the perceived cruelty of the bar staff, while others applauded their ingenuity in handling the situation. As word of the incident spread, a wave of dissent surged through the community, prompting calls for accountability and justice.