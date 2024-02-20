Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Man tied in dog cage amid alleged theft, public demands action against staff

    In Vijayapur, Karnataka, outrage erupted at Sai Prabhata Bar when Somu allegedly stole a Labrador dog while intoxicated. Bar staff intervened, returning the dog and tethering Somu to it as punishment. The unconventional justice sparked debate, with some condemning the act and others praising the staff's ingenuity.

    Karnataka: Man tied in dog cage amid alleged theft, public demands action against staff vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Outrage swept through Vijayapur city in Karnataka as an incident unfolded at Sai Prabhata Bar on Babaleshwar Road, where a man found himself in a peculiar predicament after allegedly stealing a Labrador dog while intoxicated. The man, identified as Somu, was apprehended by vigilant bar staff and subjected to an unconventional form of justice, sparking heated debate among patrons and locals alike.

    The tranquillity of Sai Prabhat bar was disrupted by the unexpected theft of the labrador dog. Somu, who had indulged in a few too many drinks, found himself drawn to the adorable Labrador dog stationed near the entrance of the establishment. Seizing the opportunity, he snatched the dog.

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt

    Alerted to the commotion, the astute bar staff swiftly intervened, apprehending the inebriated thief and ensuring the safe return of the stolen Labrador. However, rather than resorting to conventional methods of punishment, they opted for a more unconventional approach. Somu was tethered alongside the very dog he had attempted to pilfer, serving as a stark reminder of his misdeeds.

    The scene that unfolded left onlookers torn between amusement and dismay, with some condemning the perceived cruelty of the bar staff, while others applauded their ingenuity in handling the situation. As word of the incident spread, a wave of dissent surged through the community, prompting calls for accountability and justice.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority vkp

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority

    BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi vkp

    BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam vkp

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack vkp

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk vkp

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk

    Recent Stories

    cricket Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL match (WATCH) osf

    Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL match (WATCH)

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others all prey of a funny Deepfake video RKK

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others all prey of a funny Deepfake video

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever- 7 international dog breeds RBA EAI

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever- 7 international dog breeds

    India dosa secures 10th position in top pancakes worldwide masala dosa AJR

    India's dosa secures 10th position in top pancakes worldwide

    Xiaomi 14 confirmed to launch in India on THIS date will compete against OnePlus 12 iQOO 12 & more gcw

    Xiaomi 14 confirmed to launch in India on THIS date; will compete against OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 & more

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon