Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Man hangs self to ceiling fan in Bengaluru-Karaikal express

    A 45-year-old man, suspected to be from Kerala, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a coach of the Karaikal Express at Baiyappanahalli's SMVT Terminal. The incident caused a three-hour delay as the affected coach was isolated. The GRP registered it as an unnatural death and initiated efforts to identify the victim, who had traveled from Thrissur to KSR Bangalore and then to Mysore on January 16.

    Karnataka: Man hangs self to ceiling fan in Bengaluru-Karaikal express vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    A 45-year-old man was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the coaches of the Karaikal Express at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli on Wednesday morning. The victim, suspected to be from Kerala, has left authorities grappling with the aftermath of the grim incident.

    The unfortunate incident led to the isolation of the affected coach, causing a delay of three hours for the train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) swiftly registered the case as an unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPc.

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today

    Details emerged as a passenger who boarded the train (No. 16529) at approximately 7 am recounted witnessing the shocking scene of the man hanging from a fan above the coach. The eyewitness promptly alerted railway authorities, shedding light on the sombre act that occurred between 3 am and 3:30 am, during a period when the train was empty.

    Bengaluru City Police launches AI-based ASTraM app to deal with traffic woes

    With no identification of the deceased, the GRP has issued directives to all railway stations, station masters, and railway police to report any missing persons matching the description. The individual had travelled from Thrissur to KSR Bangalore and then to Mysore on January 16, according to an unbooked ticket found with him.

    Following the incident, the affected coach was separated from the train and transported to the yard. A senior railway official disclosed that the deceased's body was relocated to CV Raman Nagar General Hospital.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre, State over unauthorised madrassa at Jumma Masjid in Srirangapatna vkp

    Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre, State govts over unauthorised madrassa at Jumma Masjid in Srirangapatna

    Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Sringeri Mutt's Shankaracharya debunks INDI alliance's boycott claims

    Karnataka: Sringeri Mutt debunks INDI alliance's boycott claims

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K'taka Minister KN Rajanna vkp

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K’taka Minister KN Rajanna

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Police arrest KSU worker in stabbing case at Maharaja's College rkn

    Kerala: Police arrest KSU worker in stabbing case at Maharaja's College

    First Look: Ram Lalla's idol installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum

    First Look: Ram Lalla's idol installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here RKK

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here

    Republic Day 2024: CISF ramps up security checks in Delhi Metro stations from today AJR

    Republic Day 2024: CISF ramps up security checks in Delhi Metro stations from today; check details

    kerala news live 19 january 2024 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Youth Congress prez Rahul Mamkootathil booked again over reception outside Poojapura jail

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon