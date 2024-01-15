Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru City Police launches AI-based ASTraM app to deal with traffic woes

    In a significant stride towards alleviating traffic congestion, the Bengaluru City Police have unveiled the ASTraM app (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management). This  Artificial Intelligence (AI) application aims to revolutionize traffic control by providing real-time data and alerts to the police at junctions, with the goal of reducing congestion intervals to every 15 minutes.

    Launched during the Road Safety Awareness Week, observed from January 15 to February 14, ASTraM promises to bring about holistic development in managing the traffic chaos that Bengaluru often grapples with.
    Key Features of ASTraM:

    Ambulance Tracking Application
    The ASTraM app incorporates an ambulance tracking system, ensuring swift and efficient navigation through the city's congested roads during emergencies. This feature aligns with the broader goal of enhancing emergency response times and saving precious lives.

    Special Event Management
    Recognizing the dynamic nature of traffic in a bustling city like Bengaluru, the app includes a special event management feature. This functionality aids in anticipating and managing traffic disruptions during events, helping authorities proactively plan and mitigate potential congestion.

    Incident Reporting using BOT
    The incorporation of a Bot-driven incident reporting system adds a layer of efficiency to the traffic management process. Citizens can swiftly report incidents through the app, streamlining communication and enabling prompt response from law enforcement.

    Dashboard Analytics
    ASTraM's dashboard analytics provide law enforcement with valuable insights into traffic patterns, peak hours, and potential bottlenecks. This data-driven approach enables strategic decision-making, helping authorities optimize traffic flow and implement targeted interventions where needed.

    Congestion Alerts
    One of the standout features of ASTraM is its ability to send congestion alerts to the police every 15 minutes. This real-time information empowers law enforcement to dynamically adjust traffic signals, deploy resources efficiently, and take proactive measures to prevent or alleviate congestion.

    Complementary Technologies

    In conjunction with the ASTraM app, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have deployed 10 drone cameras to monitor real-time traffic situations during peak hours. This drone technology enhances the city's surveillance capabilities, providing a comprehensive view of traffic conditions and enabling quicker response to emerging issues on the road.
     

     

