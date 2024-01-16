Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today

The Peenya flyover in Bengaluru will be completely closed for the next three days due to emergency repair work, starting from 11 pm tonight until 11 am on the 19th. The closure is a precautionary measure by the National Highway Authority to ensure commuter safety. Alternative routes have been advised, and commuters are urged to plan accordingly. The closure follows previous restrictions on large vehicle movement on the flyover.

The Peenya flyover Bridge will experience a complete closure to vehicular traffic for the next three days starting today. The closure, necessitated by emergency repair work is a proactive measure taken by the National Highway Authority to ensure the safety of commuters.



The restriction, which will be in effect from 11 pm tonight until 11 am on the 19th, has been announced by the city traffic police following an appeal from National Highway Authority officials. This move comes in the wake of repair work that the National Highway Authority had previously undertaken, which included a complete restriction on the movement of large vehicles on the Peenya flyover.



Alternative routes have been suggested to ease the inconvenience caused by the closure. Vehicles coming into the city from the Nelamangala site are advised to take the National Highway-4 Road and service Road, proceeding through Goraguntepalya via 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, and SRS Junction.

For those heading towards Nelamangala from the CMTI Junction, the suggested route is through SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, 8th Mile on NH Road, and service Road next to the flyover, ultimately leading to the Parle-G Toll.