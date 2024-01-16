Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today

    The Peenya flyover in Bengaluru will be completely closed for the next three days due to emergency repair work, starting from 11 pm tonight until 11 am on the 19th. The closure is a precautionary measure by the National Highway Authority to ensure commuter safety. Alternative routes have been advised, and commuters are urged to plan accordingly. The closure follows previous restrictions on large vehicle movement on the flyover.

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

    The vehicular traffic on the Peenya flyover in Bengaluru and surrounding areas is set to face significant disruptions over the next three days. Emergency repair work on the Peenya flyover of Tumkur main road has prompted authorities to enforce the closure of the flyover for the following three days. 

    The Peenya flyover Bridge will experience a complete closure to vehicular traffic for the next three days starting today. The closure, necessitated by emergency repair work is a proactive measure taken by the National Highway Authority to ensure the safety of commuters.

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes

    The restriction, which will be in effect from 11 pm tonight until 11 am on the 19th, has been announced by the city traffic police following an appeal from National Highway Authority officials. This move comes in the wake of repair work that the National Highway Authority had previously undertaken, which included a complete restriction on the movement of large vehicles on the Peenya flyover.

    Bengaluru mulls constructing world’s longest tunnel to ease traffic woes

    Alternative routes have been suggested to ease the inconvenience caused by the closure. Vehicles coming into the city from the Nelamangala site are advised to take the National Highway-4 Road and service Road, proceeding through Goraguntepalya via 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, and SRS Junction.

    For those heading towards Nelamangala from the CMTI Junction, the suggested route is through SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, 8th Mile on NH Road, and service Road next to the flyover, ultimately leading to the Parle-G Toll.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru City Police launches AI-based ASTraM app to deal with traffic woes

    Bengaluru City Police launches AI-based ASTraM app to deal with traffic woes

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park

    Hanagal gang rape: Police actions cast doubt, survivor left to fend for herself

    Hanagal gang rape: Police actions cast doubt, survivor left to fend for herself

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Karnataka: Forest poachers kill 11 peacocks using poisonous seeds in Belagavi; here what the law states vkp

    Karnataka: Forest poachers kill 11 peacocks using poisonous seeds in Belagavi; here what the law states

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read rkn

    Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read

    Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to Ayodhya for temple's inauguration RKK

    Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to Ayodhya for temple's inauguration

    Kerala: Malappuram police introduces Smart Rider Challenge for two-wheeler riders rkn

    Kerala: Malappuram police introduces Smart Rider Challenge for two-wheeler riders

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING! Samarth Jurel gets eliminated, Isha Malviya breaks down in tears RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING! Samarth Jurel gets eliminated, Isha Malviya breaks down in tears

    Kerala news live 16 january 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to arrive in Thrissur tomorrow; several projects to be inaugurated in Kochi

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon