    Karnataka: Indian Navy conducts joint operation with NDRF to address disruptions, locate Kerala native Arjun

    On Monday, July 29, the Indian Navy announced that efforts to rescue Kerala native Arjun Mooladikuzhiyil, trapped after a massive landslide at Shirur on Ankola-Kumta Road in Uttara Kannada district, have been hindered by strong river currents, dislocated debris, and adverse weather conditions.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    The Indian Navy on Monday (July 29) issued a statement that the attempts to rescue Kerala native Arjun Mooladikuzhiyil after a massive landslide at Shirur on Ankola — Kumta Road, in Uttara Kannada district, have been hampered due to strong currents in the river, dislocated debris from the hill, and adverse weather conditions.

    The statement from the Navy read, "Incessant monsoon rains triggered a landslide at Shirur on Ankola — Kumta Road, in Uttara Kannada district (40 kms south of Karwar), Karnataka on 16 Jul 24. This led to the closing of National Highway 66 between Kumta and Karwar. It has been reported that a few personnel and vehicles including a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) tanker were missing/ washed away into the adjoining Gangaveli river."

    The Uttara Kannada district administration sought help from the Indian Navy to locate an HPCL tanker in the area. In response, two diving teams, consisting of twelve divers and six Hydrographers, were dispatched from the Indian Navy's Base at Karwar with inflatable crafts and necessary equipment. Working alongside the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, the Navy personnel managed to recover the HPCL LPG tanker from the river despite strong currents. By July 17, 2024, the tanker was brought ashore, and HPCL representatives drained the gas to ensure safety and prevent any potential hazards.

    "Thereafter, from 19 Jul 24 onwards two Indian Navy teams, along with high-resolution sonar, have been searching for another missing truck purportedly driven by Mr Arjun Mooladikuzhiyil from Kerala. The strong currents in the river, dislocated debris from the hill, and adverse weather conditions have made searching the riverbed difficult," the statement read.

    "A coordinated response by the Indian Navy, the NDRF and the district administration is presently underway to locate the missing personnel and truck near the landslide area," it added.
     

