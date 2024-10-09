Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru police apprehend 5 culprits for stealing laptops in hostels, houses

    Bengaluru police arrested five suspects involved in a laptop theft ring, recovering stolen items worth Rs 47 lakh, including 55 laptops and 28 mobile phones. The gang targeted paying guest accommodations and hostels, using stolen bikes for their nighttime operations.

    Bengaluru police apprehend 5 culprits for stealing laptops in hostels and houses vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Bengaluru police have arrested five individuals in a major crackdown on laptop thefts across the city. These suspects were reportedly stealing laptops from paying guest accommodations and hostels. The arrests occurred at police stations in HSR Layout, Jayanagar, and Kumaraswamy Layout, resulting in the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 47 lakh.

    City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand announced that the arrested suspects include Pawan, Chetan, and Adarsh from Janani village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, along with Sadhu Naidu from Jayanagar and Aktal, who hails from Assam. The police confiscated 55 laptops, 28 mobile phones, and 9 bikes from the suspects, totaling 47 lakh in stolen goods.

    The arrests were prompted by a rise in nighttime laptop thefts in the city. Based on technical information, including CCTV footage, officers from Kumaraswamy Layout, Jayanagar, and HSR Layout police stations were able to identify and apprehend the suspects.

    Chetan, Adarsh, and Pawan, who are childhood friends, have a history of criminal activity. Chetan is identified as a professional laptop thief, while Pawan is notorious for stealing bikes. The police reported that this gang had been staying in a lodge near Nagarabhavi and was active during the night, targeting residential areas, paying guest houses, and hostels.

    The gang often used a stolen bike to navigate residential neighbourhoods, particularly around Sampigehalli, to commit their crimes. The police noted that many victims were leaving their windows open while they slept, allowing the thieves to easily break locks and steal laptops.

    Following a series of thefts reported at the Kumaraswamy Layout police station, Inspector Jagadish led a team that successfully nabbed the suspects at their lodge, using the bike's registration number captured on CCTV. From this group, police seized 28 mobile phones, 34 laptops, and 4 bikes, amounting to 23 lakh in stolen property.

    Sadhu was apprehended by the Jayanagar police, who recovered 17 laptops worth 12 lakh from him. Additionally, Akkal, another suspect from HSR Layout, was arrested with 5 bikes and 4 laptops valued at 12 lakh. Aktal, originally from Assam, was reportedly working a small job in Garvepalya before his arrest.

    This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Bengaluru's police to combat rising theft rates and enhance public safety. The swift action taken by the police has helped recover important stolen property and dismantle this criminal network.

