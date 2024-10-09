Karnataka: Onion prices surge, reach Rs 80 mark

Onion prices in Bengaluru have surged to ₹75-₹80 per kg, with over one lakh bags supplied amid rising vegetable costs. High auction prices and reduced production due to recent rains indicate further price increases, raising concerns among consumers and farmers about market stability.

With prices escalating daily, over one lakh bags of onions were supplied to the agricultural produce markets in Bengaluru on Tuesday, selling at Rs 75 to Rs 80 per kg in the retail sector. This surge in prices has left consumers worried about the rising cost of essential commodities.

Vegetable prices have also seen an upward trend, putting a strain on consumers’ wallets. A total of 980 lorries arrived in the city, with more than 500 carrying onions from Maharashtra. Yeswantpur agricultural produce market received 95,783 bags of onions, while Dasanpur market saw 4,427 bags. In the wholesale market, old onions from Maharashtra were auctioned at a peak price of Rs 5,200 per quintal, with a minimum price of Rs 3,500.



Fresh onions from Karnataka are also commanding high prices, ranging from Rs 2,800 per quintal for third-grade onions—which can only be stored for a day—to a maximum of Rs 4,000 per quintal. Traders predict that this trend will be reflected in retail prices within the next few days, leading to further increases.



Farmers are increasingly bringing moist onions to market due to high prices, creating an illusion of ample supply. However, the reality is that onion production in the state has been severely affected by recent rains, resulting in a significant drop in available stock. Traders have indicated that prices are likely to continue rising in the coming days.

The persistent increase in onion prices underscores a growing concern among consumers and farmers alike, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to stabilize the market.

