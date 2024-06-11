Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert to North Karnataka, Yellow alert to coastal districts amid heavy downpour

    Karnataka faces heavy monsoon rains, with the IMD issuing an Orange Alert for Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Belagavi, and other districts, predicting 11-20 cm rainfall. A Yellow Alert covers additional regions. The Arabian Sea is turbulent, with high waves and wind speeds of 35-65 mph, prompting a warning for fishermen to avoid the sea.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Karnataka is experiencing the full force of the monsoon season, with occasional rain accompanied by thunderstorms expected to persist today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an Orange Alert for the Coastal districts, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, and Belagavi, warning of significant rainfall.

    The IMD has highlighted a severe weather pattern in the next 24 hours, prompting an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the districts of Uttara Kannada, Belgaum, Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri, predicting precipitation of 11 to 20 cm. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bellary, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Kodagu, and Shimoga districts, forecasting rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

    The IMD warns that the Arabian Sea is particularly turbulent, with waves rising and wind speeds reaching 35 to 65 mph. Fishermen from three coastal districts have been advised against venturing into the sea due to the hazardous conditions.

    Yesterday's rainfall varied across the state:
    - Mangaluru: 35.9 mm
    - Gulbarga: 5.6 mm
    - Raichur: 3.8 mm
    - Bengaluru City: 3.2 mm
    - Bengaluru HAL: 0.5 mm
    - Bengaluru Airport: 0.8 mm
    - Karwar: 4.0 mm
    - Hubli: 31.4 mm
    - Raichur: 16.8 mm
    - Bidar: 7.2 mm
    - Bijapur: 1.6 mm
    - Tumkur: 0.5 mm
    - Bagalkot: 1.5 mm
    - Chitradurga: 3.0 mm
    - Bengaluru Urban: 3.5 mm
    - Chamarajanagar: 0.5 mm
    - Kodagu: 9.0 mm
    - Shimoga: 30.0 mm and 9.0 mm in different parts

