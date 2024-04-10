Karnataka High Court quashes Centre's order banning 23 'dangerous dog' breeds; check details

Citing procedural lapses, Justice Nagaprasanna emphasized that none of the stakeholders were consulted before the ban was proposed. Additionally, the composition of the committee responsible for the ban was found to be inconsistent with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday (April 10) made a significant ruling, striking down a circular issued by the Central government that called for a ban on 23 breeds of 'ferocious dogs which are dangerous for human life'. In a verdict delivered by a single-judge bench comprising Justice M Nagaprasanna, the court deemed the circular invalid, highlighting procedural irregularities and the absence of stakeholder consultation.

Citing procedural lapses, Justice Nagaprasanna said that none of the stakeholders were consulted before the ban was proposed. Additionally, the composition of the committee responsible for the ban was found to be inconsistent with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The court further asserted that the Union of India exceeded its authority by imposing a blanket ban without proper recommendation and consultation.

The controversial circular had directed states to prohibit the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, and Mastiffs, following a spate of incidents involving pet dog attacks resulting in fatalities.

In response to the directive, which aimed to prevent further breeding and curb incidents of dog-related fatalities, the Karnataka High Court intervened, asserting the necessity for adherence to legal procedures and stakeholder consultations.

The court's ruling effectively nullified the ban, offering a reprieve to dog breeders and enthusiasts across the country.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying had established an expert committee to address concerns raised by citizens and animal welfare organizations regarding specific breeds of dogs.