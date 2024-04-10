Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh shuns BJP offer, announces to contest from Bihar's Karakat seat

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: From National Democratic Alliance (NDA), former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting from this seat while the INDIA alliance has fielded CPI-ML’s Raja Ram Singh.

    Weeks after Bhojpuri actor and singer turned down BJP's offer to contest from Asansol constituency in West Bengal, the actor-turned-politician, Pawan Singh on Wednesday (April 10) announced to venture into electoral foray from Karakat seat in Bihar.

    Announcing his decision on X (formerly Twitter), Pawan Singh said, "'Mata Gurutra Bhumeru' means mother is heavier than the land and I had promised my mother that I will contest election this time. I have decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Karakat seat. Jai Mata Di."

    From National Democratic Alliance (NDA), former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting from this seat while the INDIA alliance has fielded CPI-ML’s Raja Ram Singh.  

    On March 2, the BJP had announced his name for the Asansol seat. Within hours of the announcement, the ruling party faced heavy backlash on social media platforms over the "content of his songs".

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had alleged that a number of Pawan Singh's songs are "indecent and objectify women", including the women of the state.

    Soon after the political slugfest, Singh withdrew his candidature and was vying for the berth from Ara in Bihar, which has a sizable population of his caste, Rajput.

    It should be mentioned here that his controversy over his candidature erupted at a time when the BJP was taking head on the TMC for "justice" to the victims of Sandeshkhali atrocities allegedly committed by now-suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shah Jahan and his aides.

    On Wednesday, the BJP announced veteran leader SS Ahluwalia from Asansol seat against former BJP member and now TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha.

