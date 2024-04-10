Tamil Nadu: Five killed after speeding SUV collides with scooter in Madurai (WATCH)

In a desperate attempt to avoid a collision with Pandi, Mani veered his car, but tragically lost control. The vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and careened into the central median, eventually toppling over onto the service road.

In a tragic incident near Thirumangalam on the Sivarakottai national highway on Wednesday (April 10), a car accident claimed the lives of five individuals, including four members of a family, after a fatal collision with a two-wheeler.

It is reportedly said that when Mani, a resident of Villapuram, was returning to Madurai with his wife Nagajothi, their 8-year-old twin daughters, and his parents Kanagavel and Krishnaveni. As they journeyed along the highway, their path intersected with G Pandi, a 53-year-old two-wheeler rider from Karuvelampatti.

The crash proved fatal for Mani's parents, one of his daughters, his wife, and Pandi, all of whom succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident. Mani and his daughter were swiftly rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for urgent medical attention, with the young girl's condition being described as critical.

The family had been returning from Thalavaipuram after visiting a temple festival when the accident occurred. Authorities from the Kallikudi police responded, transporting the deceased to GRH while also clearing the wreckage to ensure the unhindered flow of traffic along the highway.

