The Karnataka High Court's strong oral remarks in a case involving the daughter of former KPSC chairman Shiva Shankarappa S. Sahukar have gone viral online. The court questioned how she claimed OBC reservation after declaring her family's annual income as ₹40,000. The video has sparked widespread debate, with many praising the judge's observations.

A hearing in the Karnataka High Court has drawn widespread attention after a video of Justice M. Nagaprasanna's remarks in a case linked to the daughter of former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shiva Shankarappa S. Sahukar went viral on social media. The case relates to Suma S. Sahukar, who applied under Category 3B reservation during recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Industries and Commerce. She has been accused of using a fake income certificate that allegedly declared her family's annual income as Rs 40,000, even though her father, according to the prosecution, was earning more than Rs 2.25 lakh a month as KPSC chairman, according to a report by Live Law.

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Judge raises questions during hearing

While hearing Suma's petition seeking to quash the FIR, Justice Nagaprasanna repeatedly questioned how such an income declaration could be made. The judge orally observed that a genuinely deserving candidate could have lost an opportunity because of the alleged false claim.

The court also questioned the petitioner's argument that only her personal income, and not her family's income, had been declared. Justice Nagaprasanna said the issue was not whether the recruitment list was final, but whether the reservation claim itself was made on incorrect information.

The judge further remarked that where alleged fraud appears obvious, a detailed verification under the relevant rules may not be necessary before criminal proceedings.

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Petition withdrawn

After a lengthy hearing, Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, withdrew the plea with liberty to approach the High Court again after the police file their final report.

The FIR against Suma was registered following a complaint by a KPSC official. She has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to alleged use of false documents and cheating during the recruitment process.

Earlier, a trial court had granted her anticipatory bail, observing that custodial interrogation was not required at that stage.

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Video sparks online discussion

Clips of the hearing quickly spread across social media, where many users praised the judge for his detailed questioning and calm approach in court. Several posts described the remarks as clear and direct, with some saying the observations highlighted the importance of protecting opportunities meant for deserving candidates.

Others, however, urged caution, reminding people that the court's oral observations are not the final judgment. Some users also argued that the legal issues should be decided only after the case is fully heard and a final order is delivered.

The case continues to attract public attention as the police investigation moves forward and the legal process remains underway.

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