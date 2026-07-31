A Bengaluru collector has authenticated a rare cheque signed by Warren Hastings and dated May 17, 1794, using historic bank records from Barclays archives. The discovery sheds new light on Hastings' financial transactions and enhances the document's historical significance.

A rare cheque signed by Warren Hastings, the first Governor-General of British India, has surfaced in Bengaluru, delighting historians and collectors alike. The cheque, dated May 17, 1794, has been part of the private collection of Bengaluru-based antique collector Sunil Baboo for several years. Although he acquired the document many years ago, its authenticity was confirmed only two weeks ago after its origins were verified through historical bank records, adding significant historical value to the remarkable find.

Cheque Dated May 17, 1794

The cheque bears Warren Hastings' signature and is dated May 17, 1794. It was issued through Goslings Bank for £30, payable to a man named Josua Patrick.

Historical records indicate that Hastings made regular payments to Patrick. However, the exact nature of their relationship and the reason for these payments remain unclear. The newly verified records suggest that this was not an isolated transaction but part of a series of payments.

Cheque Remained in Collector's Archive for Years

Sunil Baboo purchased the cheque several years ago from a well-known dealer specialising in historical autographs. It remained carefully preserved alongside his other rare collectibles while he awaited the opportunity to verify its authenticity.

The document was stored in archival-grade Mylar sleeves, helping to protect it from moisture, dust and deterioration. Only two weeks ago did Sunil begin tracing the cheque's provenance to establish whether it had genuinely been signed by Warren Hastings.

Original Bank Records Confirm the Cheque's Authenticity

To authenticate the document, Sunil traced the history of Goslings Bank, which issued the cheque in 1794. The bank later merged with other institutions in 1896 to become part of Barclays and Company Limited.

Sunil contacted the archives department at Barclays, whose team located the original Goslings and Sharpe ledger linked to Warren Hastings' account. The records confirmed that Hastings had made multiple payments to Josua Patrick, lending further credibility to the cheque and suggesting an ongoing financial relationship between the two.

Provenance Adds Historical and Collection Value

According to Sunil, establishing an object's documented history, known as provenance, is just as important as confirming its authenticity. Provenance not only verifies that an artefact is genuine but also enhances its historical significance and value to collectors.

He cited historical maps from his collection as an example. Many maps produced between 1790 and 1850 feature the 'J. Whatman' paper watermark, which helps experts estimate their age and place of origin.

Collection Includes Rare Tipu Sultan and Mountbatten Artefacts

Sunil Baboo is an avid collector of historical artefacts, antique maps, books and archival documents. His collection includes rare material related to Lord Mountbatten, as well as artefacts connected to Tipu Sultan and other notable historical figures.

Dividing his time between Bengaluru and the United Kingdom, Sunil is also involved in sourcing and preserving historical artefacts for museums, galleries and private collections. His latest discovery adds another remarkable piece to his extensive archive of historically significant documents.