A three-month-old baby from Davanagere died despite being shifted in a specially arranged zero-traffic ambulance for advanced treatment. The ambulance suffered a tyre puncture en route, forcing an emergency diversion to Shivamogga, where doctors were unable to save the infant.

A desperate race against time to save the life of a three-month-old baby ended in tragedy after she died while being shifted for advanced treatment. The infant was being transported in a specially arranged zero-traffic ambulance from Bapuji Children's Hospital in Davanagere to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Udupi, on Thursday night. However, an unexpected tyre puncture delayed the journey, and despite the efforts of doctors and police personnel, the baby could not be saved.

Ambulance Tyre Puncture Delayed the Journey

The baby, Anvika, was 3 months and 26 days old. She was born to Pallavi, a resident of Harihar in Davanagere district, and Hanumeshwar, a resident of Koppal district.

Anvika was admitted to Bapuji Children's Hospital after developing a high fever. Doctors diagnosed her with a severe lung infection and advised that she be shifted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, for advanced treatment.

To ensure a swift transfer, police in Davanagere, Shivamogga and Udupi districts coordinated to create a zero-traffic corridor for the ambulance.

However, while the ambulance, accompanied by a medical team, was on its way to Manipal, one of its tyres suffered a puncture near Chi. Kadadakatte in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district.

The police escort immediately helped replace the tyre. However, during the delay, Anvika's pulse rate began to drop rapidly. As her condition deteriorated, the medical team decided to divert the ambulance to Sarji Hospital in Shivamogga, the nearest major medical facility, for emergency treatment.

Baby Succumbs Despite Emergency Treatment

Despite receiving immediate medical attention at Sarji Hospital, Anvika could not be saved.

Her death left her parents devastated. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the same specially arranged ambulance that had been rushing her for life-saving treatment was later used to transport her body back to her hometown of Harihar.