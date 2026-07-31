A woman was stopped by security personnel at Delhi's Saket Court after she allegedly entered the court complex without paying a Rapido bike taxi rider. She had come to attend a maintenance case hearing. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions online.

A woman was stopped by security personnel at Delhi's Saket Court after she allegedly entered the court complex without paying the fare to a Rapido bike taxi rider. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many users discussing what happened outside the court premises. According to initial information, the woman had come to Saket Court to attend proceedings related to her maintenance case. Soon after she entered the complex, the bike taxi rider reportedly raised a complaint that his fare had not been paid. Court security personnel then intercepted the woman at the entrance.

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What is known so far

Officials have not yet shared detailed information about the incident. It is also unclear whether the rider or any other person has filed a formal police complaint.

The circumstances leading to the alleged fare dispute are still not known, and the claims seen in the viral video have not been independently verified by authorities.

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Social media reacts

The video quickly attracted attention online, with users posting a wide range of opinions. Some criticised the woman over the alleged non-payment, while others questioned why the incident became a matter of public attention before the full facts were known.

Several social media posts also made political remarks or personal comments, while others shared similar experiences involving unpaid bike taxi fares. These reactions reflect individual opinions and have not been verified.

Investigation status

At present, there has been no official statement confirming whether legal action will be taken. Authorities are yet to clarify if any complaint has been registered or whether the matter was resolved at the court premises.

More information is expected once officials or police issue an update on the incident.

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