A viral video showing a 14-year-old boy assaulting elderly women with a stick at an old age home in Indore has led district authorities to order an inquiry into the facility. Officials found the home was allegedly operating without mandatory recognition. The teenager, whose mental health is under assessment, will receive counselling.

A disturbing video showing a 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulting elderly women inside an old age home in Indore has triggered an official inquiry into the facility's functioning. The incident happened at a senior care home run by the Maharana Pratap Welfare Society in the city's Marimata area. After the video spread on social media, district authorities stepped in and ordered an investigation into both the incident and the home's operations, reported the Times of India.

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Police have now sealed the old age home as the investigation continues.

Boy seen hitting elderly residents

The viral video shows the teenager holding a stick and hitting an elderly woman after an argument. He is also seen pushing and scuffling with people who tried to stop him. The video has raised serious concerns about the safety of elderly residents living at the home and the level of supervision provided by the management.

Illegal old age home sealed after inquiry

The illegally run old age home in Indore was sealed after the video went viral. The administration inspected Premashray Old Age Home after the video surfaced and found that it had been operating without the required government permission since 2022. Officials said the organisation running the home was registered only as a society and did not have approval to operate a residential care home for senior citizens.

Residents shifted, FIR ordered

Following the inspection, authorities shifted all 31 elderly residents to recognised old age homes run under the Social Justice Department, while three inmates who were unwell were admitted to a government hospital.

The teenager, who had lost both his parents and had been staying at the home without any legal authority, has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for care. Officials have also directed police to register an FIR against the operator of the facility.

Police say boy has been staying at the home

According to Banganga Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police Rubina Mizwani, the teenager's mother had been admitted to the old age home around five months ago after suffering severe burn injuries.

She died shortly after being admitted. Police said the boy continued to stay at the facility following her death as he had nowhere else to go.

Officials also said the teenager appeared to be mentally unstable, and his psychological condition is being assessed.

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Collector orders joint inquiry

Taking note of the incident, Indore Collector Shivam Verma directed a joint inquiry into the matter.

The investigation has been assigned to SDM Nidhi Verma and Pawan Chouhan, Joint Director of the Social Justice Department in Indore. They will examine how the incident happened and whether the home was following the required rules.

Home allegedly lacked mandatory recognition

During the initial inquiry, officials found that the old age home was allegedly operating without the mandatory recognition from the Social Justice Department.

The facility is said to house around 30 elderly residents and is mainly run through public donations. Authorities are now examining whether the home violated government rules meant for institutions caring for senior citizens.

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Management warned, no case against minor

Police called the home's operator, Neelam Dubey, for questioning and issued a warning over the incident. No criminal case has been registered against the 14-year-old because of his age and his reported psychological condition.

Officials have instructed the management to ensure that the boy is kept away from elderly residents to prevent any further incidents.

Counselling and rehabilitation planned

Authorities said the teenager will receive counselling before being shifted to Childline and a designated juvenile care institution for proper care, supervision and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the inquiry into the old age home's functioning and its alleged regulatory violations is continuing. Officials are expected to submit their findings after completing the investigation.

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