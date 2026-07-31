Pro-Kannada organisations have called a statewide Karnataka bandh on August 13 to protest the CWRC's order directing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Auto drivers' unions have extended support, citing Karnataka's water scarcity.

The Cauvery water dispute has resurfaced in Karnataka, with pro-Kannada organisations intensifying their protest against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) order directing the state to release water to Tamil Nadu. Claiming that Karnataka is already facing water scarcity and drought-like conditions in several regions, the organisations have announced a statewide bandh on August 13. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, with several organisations extending their support to the protest.

Karnataka Bandh on August 13 From 6 am to 6 pm

The Karnataka bandh will be observed on August 13, from 6 am to 6 pm. Announcing the protest, Vatal Nagaraj said the state would come to a standstill and appealed to people across Karnataka to participate.

"Everyone and all organisations should support this bandh. This is a fight to protect Karnataka's water and the interests of its people," Vatal Nagaraj said.

He also urged farmers to join the protest, saying the bandh is intended to send a strong message to both the Central and State governments over the Cauvery water issue.

Airport Blockade Warning

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has warned of an airport blockade if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister visits Karnataka and supports the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order. The warning comes amid growing protests by pro-Kannada organisations, which argue that Karnataka is already facing a severe water shortage.

Speaking on the issue, Vatal Nagaraj said the state is experiencing water scarcity due to inadequate rainfall. Despite the situation, the CWMA has directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Referring to the invitation extended by the Karnataka government to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vatal Nagaraj said:

"We are not against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister visiting Karnataka. On the contrary, we would welcome him if he does not insist on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. However, if he supports the release of water in accordance with the CWMA order, we will lay siege to the airport when he arrives," Vatal Nagaraj warned.

Auto Drivers' Union Extends Support

The Adarsh Auto Drivers' Union has announced its support for the statewide bandh. The union said auto-rickshaws will remain off the roads on August 13, resulting in a complete suspension of auto services for the day.

Sa Ra Govindu Alleges Injustice to Karnataka

Pro-Kannada leader Sa Ra Govindu alleged that Karnataka has repeatedly been subjected to injustice in the Cauvery dispute.

"We knew even when the appeal was filed that nothing would change. Karnataka continues to face injustice in the Cauvery issue, and Kannadigas are treated unfairly every time," he said.

Govindu further described the order as "unscientific", claiming it was issued without taking the ground realities in Karnataka into account.

"How long will this continue? We are ready to fight," he added.

Karnataka Does Not Have Enough Water Even for Drinking

During the meeting led by Vatal Nagaraj and Sa Ra Govindu, several speakers questioned the decision to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Karave leader Shivaramegowda said the authorities had already directed Karnataka to release Cauvery water twice despite the state's own water shortage.

"Karnataka does not even have enough water for drinking. How can it release water to Tamil Nadu under these circumstances?" he asked.

He also alleged that the Cauvery authority had become an "injustice board" for Karnataka.

The Protest Will Continue

Karave leader Praveen Shetty criticised both the Central government and the Cauvery authority over the water release order.

"The Central government and the Cauvery authority have issued a death warrant for Karnataka's future generations. We must conserve water for our children," he said.

He urged the Chief Minister to promulgate an ordinance to stop the release of water, citing a similar step taken by former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa.