    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Close on the heels of the Congress government celebrating 100 days of its rule, the BJP on Tuesday lambasted the state government for its 'abject failure' and 'broken promises' on matters related to governance.
     

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    State BJP President Nalin Kateel and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released a 52-page booklet highlighting the failures and broken promises of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

    In a startling revelation, former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has accused the Congress-led state government of engaging in a secretive auction process to transfer key government officials, including the District Collector of Bengaluru Rural District. These allegations come amid growing concerns about corruption and mismanagement within the administration since the change in government leadership.
    Siddaramaiah government celebrates 100 days in power

    Bommai's claims are backed by alleged complaints from contractors, who have reportedly voiced their concerns to the governor. However, Bommai criticizes the government for only pursuing cases against those who have dared to speak out against these alleged irregularities.

    Furthermore, he raises concerns about freedom of expression and the press, suggesting that individuals who question the government's actions are being suppressed.

    He highlighted a deteriorating law and order situation, Bommai argues that the state is preoccupied with transferring officials rather than addressing pressing issues.

    He pointed out that the current government's focus on such practices has led to a halt in vital projects, including those in the irrigation sector.

    Adding to the controversy, Bommai alleged that grants earmarked for social welfare programs, such as the Congress Guaranteed Energy Scheme, have been diverted to other departments.

    He highlighted the plight of marginalized communities, particularly Dalits, who are left questioning the government's commitment to their well-being.

    Another topic of concern raised by Bommai is the escalating Cauvery water issue. He claims that the state's interests have not been adequately represented in discussions, leaving its citizens vulnerable to potential water scarcity in the near future.

    These allegations by the former Chief Minister have ignited a firestorm in Karnataka's political landscape, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the claims of corruption, mismanagement, and secretive transfers.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
