    Belagavi: Forest officials rescue 9 GSS college students missing at Jalavane Falls on Karnataka-Goa border

    Nine students from GSS College, lost in Karnataka-Goa border forests while exploring Jalavane Falls, were rescued after sending an SOS. The Karnataka and Goa forest departments swiftly collaborated, deploying 30 personnel overnight. Led by key officials including ACF Santosh Chauhan, the joint operation successfully located and rescued the stranded students.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    The forest officials of Karnataka and Goa have rescued 9 students of GSS college, who had disappeared into the dense forest along the Karnataka-Goa border. The students had undertaken a trek to the Jalavane Falls on the border and had forgotten their way back, alerting the officials. 

    The group of youngsters ventured out to explore Javani Falls, embarking on bikes from Parwad village and then continuing their journey on foot through the dense Kanakumbi forest area. However, as evening descended, they found themselves disoriented, lost in the labyrinth of the dense woods, unable to trace their way back.

    Amid their distress, one of the students managed to send an SOS message to a friend, alerting them about their predicament as their phones disappeared amidst the foliage.

    Swift action followed as both Karnataka and Goa Forest Department personnel sprang into action, collaborating on an urgent joint operation. Throughout the night, a team of 30 dedicated staff tirelessly navigated the challenging terrain, intensifying efforts from 8 pm to 5 am.

    Under the adept guidance of Khanapur ACF Santosh Chauhan and the leadership of Kanakumbi RFO Shivakumar, Bhimgad RFO Rakesh, Khanapur RFO Nagaraja, and DRFO Vinayak Patil, the operation unfolded. Ananda, DFO of Mahadayi Wildlife in Goa, played a pivotal role in coordinating and leading the rescue effort.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
