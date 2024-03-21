Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renew driving license within 30 days of expiry: Karnataka High Court

    The Karnataka High Court emphasized the timely renewal of driving licenses after an accident involving a Mahindra MaxiCab and an ambulance. Due to the ambulance driver's expired license and wrong-way driving, the court increased their liability to 100%. The ambulance owner was ordered to compensate the victims, and the insurance company was absolved of responsibility.

    Renew Driving License within 30 days of expiry: Karnataka High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court stressed the importance of renewing driving licenses within 30 days of expiry, following an accident involving a Mahindra MaxiCab and an ambulance in Chitradurga in May 2010. The accident left eight people injured.

    In the court proceedings, it came to light that the ambulance driver's license had expired on August 24, 2009, and was only renewed on May 31, 2010, a day before the accident. However, there was no proof that the renewal application was submitted within the required 30-day window. Consequently, the ambulance driver was found to be driving without a valid license during the accident.

    Also Read: 'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    Justice V. Sreeshananda and the court decided to increase the ambulance driver's liability from 50% to 100% because they were driving in the wrong direction at the time of the accident. This decision came after an appeal from United India Insurance Company against the Motor Accident Compensation Claim Tribunal's initial ruling.

    Also Read: Karnataka govt files urgent appeal to HC after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams

    Initially, the tribunal had assigned 50% liability to both the MaxiCab and ambulance drivers, directing their insurance companies to pay compensation in a 50:50 ratio to the injured parties. However, the High Court's ruling shifted full responsibility onto the ambulance driver, citing their lack of a valid license.

    Moreover, the court ordered the ambulance owner to compensate the injured victims with Rs 10 lakhs at a 6% interest rate. Additionally, the insurance company covering the ambulance was instructed not to provide any compensation in this case.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities' BWSSB warns event organisers vkp

    ‘Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities’ BWSSB warns event organisers

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis vkp

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles vkp

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda's move still a mystery vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s move still a mystery

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk's Neuralink enables first patient to control computer, play chess with his mind (WATCH) gcw

    Elon Musk's Neuralink enables first patient to control computer, play chess with his mind (WATCH)

    Intermittent fasting: Know 7 side effects RBA EAI

    Intermittent fasting: Know 7 side effects

    'Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities' BWSSB warns event organisers vkp

    ‘Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities’ BWSSB warns event organisers

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Mainpuri seat

    SHOCKING Mysterious UFO sighting over Mexican oil rig sparks speculation of underwater alien base snt

    SHOCKING! Mysterious UFO sighting over Mexican oil rig sparks speculation of underwater alien base

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon