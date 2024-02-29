Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of deadline for Kannada nameplates installation; see details

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of Karnataka extends the deadline for mandatory Kannada nameplate installation by two weeks, addressing concerns over feasibility. Shared on Platform X, the decision aims to balance linguistic heritage preservation with practicality. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has provided an extension of the deadline for the mandatory installation of Kannada nameplates across various establishments by two weeks. The decision comes in response to concerns raised regarding the feasibility of implementing the 60% Kannada requirement within the initial timeframe.

    DCM DK Shivakumar, confirmed the extension and shared the news on Platform X, citing the necessity to allow more time for compliance without compromising the essence of the mandate. This move aims to strike a balance between honouring the linguistic heritage of the region and ensuring practicality for businesses and individuals alike.

    Karnataka: 60% Kannada nameplate installation deadline due in 3 days, over 50,000 notices sent

    The initiative, spearheaded by the state government, underscores the significance of Kannada as the emblematic language of Karnataka, resonating deeply with the cultural ethos of the land. By requiring a predominant presence of Kannada on nameplates in commercial establishments, the government seeks to reinforce the sovereignty of the language within the state.

    Acknowledging the challenges faced by businesses and residents in meeting the initial deadline, DKS emphasized the importance of adhering to the regulations once the extended period lapses. 

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
