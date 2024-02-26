Karnataka: 60% Kannada nameplate installation deadline due in 3 days, over 50,000 notices sent

With just three days left, Kannada nameplate implementation on 60% of city signage is incomplete despite ongoing efforts. Over 50,000 notices issued; 46,600 traders complied, and 3,616 haven't. Enforcement targets licensed businesses, leaving unlicensed ones unaffected. Comprehensive action urged from BBMP Chief Commissioner.

With just three days remaining until the deadline, implementing Kannada language nameplates on 60% of signage in the city is still pending, despite ongoing efforts by authorities.

For the past two months, authorities have issued notices to traders who fail to comply with the requirement of 60% of their commercial signage in Kannada. However, numerous areas across the city, including Malleshwar, Yeshavantpur, Chamarajpet, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, RR Nagar, Koramangala, Jayanagar, HSR Layout, MG Road, and Residency Road, still display nameplates predominantly in foreign languages.

Over 50,000 Notices Issued:

About 50,216 notices have been issued to traders within the city. Of these, 46,600 traders have already made the transition to Kannada nameplates. However, 3,616 traders are yet to comply with the requirement.

Notices Limited to Licensed Businesses:



Health officers from the BBMP are solely targeting traders with business licenses from the BBMP, leaving thousands of unlicensed businesses unaffected by the enforcement. Many of these unlicensed businesses continue to display signage predominantly in foreign languages. Officials have highlighted the need for the BBMP Chief Commissioner to take action to address this issue comprehensively.