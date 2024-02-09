Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH)

    A doctor's pre-wedding photoshoot in a Chitradurga hospital's operation theatre sparks controversy. Dr. Abhishek simulates surgery scenes, drawing public criticism. Hospital administrator to be notified for action.

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH)
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    A doctor conducting a pre-wedding photoshoot inside an operation theatre at a hospital in Chitradurga has stirred up controversy and concern among the public. Dr Abhishek, a contract-based doctor at the district hospital in Bharamasagar, took the initiative to organize the pre-wedding shoot, which involved portraying a patient undergoing surgery while the future spouse assisted nearby. The video footage captured scenes of medical procedures being simulated, with the patient eventually sitting up post-operation.

    The video of the pre-wedding shoot quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing both attention and criticism. Many expressed worry over the misuse of hospital facilities and questioned the ethics of such behaviour, particularly from medical professionals.

    Bengaluru: Son murders mother allegedly over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police

    District Health Officer Dr. Renu Prasad addressed the situation, revealing that Dr. Abhishek had been employed by the National Health Mission (NHM) on a contractual basis just a month prior. Dr Prasad clarified that the shoot took place in an inactive operation theatre at the Bharamasagar Health Centre, where no surgeries had been conducted since September of the previous year.

    Viral Video: Mesmerizing drone footage of India's last road in Dhanushkodi astounds netizens (WATCH)

    "I will issue a notice to the hospital administrator to take immediate action," stated Dr Prasad, acknowledging the need for intervention in light of the public concern generated by the incident.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
