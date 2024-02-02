Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Son murders mother allegedly over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police

    Pavan, a college student, fatally assaulted his mother, Nethra, during a breakfast argument at their KR Puram residence. Following a scolding, Pavan struck Nethra on the head with a rod, leading to her death. Pavan surrendered to the KR Puram police, who initiated an investigation into the incident.

    Bengaluru: Son allegedly murders mother over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    A young man identified as Pavan surrendered to the KR Puram police after fatally assaulting his mother, Nethra, during a heated argument over breakfast. The incident occurred at their residence around 7:15 am, raising concerns among the community.

    Pavan, a student pursuing a diploma at a private college, had requested his mother to serve him breakfast while he was preparing for classes. However, the morning took a tragic turn when an exchange of harsh words escalated into a violent confrontation.

    Reportedly, Nethra, the mother, scolded her son and expressed her frustration, stating, "You are not my son; I won't feed you." Enraged by the scolding, Pavan lashed out, striking his mother on the head with a rod. The force of the blow resulted in severe injuries, ultimately leading to Nethra's tragic demise.

    Realizing the gravity of his actions, Pavan decided to surrender himself to the authorities. He made his way to the KR Puram police station around 8:30 am, where he turned himself in for the horrific crime.

    As news of the incident spread, the police promptly took custody of the accused and initiated an intensive interrogation to gather more details surrounding the motive and circumstances of the crime. A case has been officially registered at the KR Puram police station.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
