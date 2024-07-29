Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases surge past 17,000 mark

    Karnataka is battling a severe dengue outbreak with over 17,000 cases reported. On Sunday, 320 new cases were confirmed, despite reduced testing. Currently, 3,004 active patients are being treated, with 465 hospitalized. In response, officials urge property owners to clear waste and stagnant water to combat mosquito breeding. Contact 1800 4258330 for assistance.

    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Karnataka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak as the number of confirmed cases has now surpassed 17,000. On Sunday alone, health officials reported 320 new dengue cases, pushing the total to 17,227. The surge in cases comes despite a notable drop in daily testing; the health department, which previously conducted around 2,500 tests daily, only tested 1,630 people on Sunday.

    Currently, there are 3,004 active dengue patients receiving treatment, with 2,539 managing their conditions at home. Hospital admissions have risen to 465, including 9 patients in the intensive care unit.

    The distribution of new cases on Sunday was as follows: 142 in Bengaluru city, 21 in Belgaum, 17 each in Haveri and Davangere, 15 in Ramanagara, and 13 in Kalaburagi. Other districts reported fewer cases, including Tumkur with 9, Dakshina Kannada with 7, and several districts with 4 or fewer cases.

    In response to the outbreak, P. Ganesh Rao, Head of Patna Panchayat, has urged property owners to clear overgrown plants and waste from vacant plots. With the onset of the rainy season, stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, heightening the risk of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Rao warned that if plot owners fail to address the issue within a week, the town panchayat will step in to clean the sites, with the costs incurred to be billed to the owners.

    For further information or assistance, residents can contact the toll-free helpline at 1800 4258330.

