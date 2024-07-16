Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases cross 9000 mark, over 400 cases reported in last 24 hours

    Dengue cases in Karnataka have surged past 9,000, with 9,962 reported, 334 active, and eight fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 435 new cases emerged, affecting infants, children, and adults. Bengaluru's BBMP area alone reported 3,487 cases. Authorities urge preventive measures to combat the outbreak, exacerbated by the monsoon season.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    Dengue cases are on the rise in Karnataka, with the total number surpassing 9,000. As of now, 9,962 cases have been reported across the state. Among these, 334 cases are currently active.

    The dengue outbreak has claimed eight lives so far. In the last 24 hours alone, 435 new cases were identified, including five children under the age of one. This brings the total number of infants diagnosed with dengue to 176.

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures

    Additionally, 145 people aged between one and 97 years were diagnosed with dengue in the past 24 hours. So far, 3,446 individuals in this age group have been affected by the disease.

    The outbreak has significantly impacted adults as well. In the last 24 hours, 332 people over the age of 18 were diagnosed with dengue. To date, 6,340 adults in this age group have contracted the virus.

    Dengue in Karnataka: 7 ways to prevent mosquito breeding at home

    In the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), dengue cases have crossed the 3,000 mark, with 3,487 cases reported. In just the last 24 hours, 363 new cases were detected under BBMP’s area.

    Authorities are urging residents to take preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. This includes eliminating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed, using mosquito repellents, and seeking medical attention if symptoms arise.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
