Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar's movie to release on 18th; Check BO prediction

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new film 'Kesari Chapter 2' is releasing in theaters on April 18. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi
It is speculated that 'Kesari Chapter 2' will have a record-breaking opening day. This film may surpass the first-day collection of Akshay Kumar's previous film 'Sky Force'
'Kesari Chapter 2' can earn between 15-20 crore rupees on the first day. If this happens, it will push 'Sky Force' down to become the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2025
It is believed that 'Kesari Chapter 2' will surpass the opening collection of Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' and Sunny Deol's 'Jaat'. Both films earned 15.30 CR and 9.62 CR on Day 1
Top 5 biggest openers of 2025 are 'Chhava', 'Sikandar', 'Sky Force', 'Jaat' and 'Deva', whose first-day earnings were 33.10 CR, 30.06 CR, 15.30 CR, 9.62 CR and 5.78 CR.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Pandey, Regina Cassandra also have important roles in 'Kesari Chapter 2'.
