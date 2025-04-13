Entertainment

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar's movie to release on 18th; Check BO prediction

Akshay Kumar's new film is coming to the box office

Akshay Kumar's new film 'Kesari Chapter 2' is releasing in theaters on April 18. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi

'Kesari Chapter 2' will have a record-breaking opening day!

It is speculated that 'Kesari Chapter 2' will have a record-breaking opening day. This film may surpass the first-day collection of Akshay Kumar's previous film 'Sky Force'

How much will 'Kesari Chapter 2' earn on the first day?

'Kesari Chapter 2' can earn between 15-20 crore rupees on the first day. If this happens, it will push 'Sky Force' down to become the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2025

'Kesari Chapter 2' will leave 'Sky Force' and 'Jaat' behind

It is believed that 'Kesari Chapter 2' will surpass the opening collection of Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' and Sunny Deol's 'Jaat'. Both films earned 15.30 CR and 9.62 CR on Day 1

Top 5 biggest openers of 2025 so far

Top 5 biggest openers of 2025 are 'Chhava', 'Sikandar', 'Sky Force', 'Jaat' and 'Deva', whose first-day earnings were 33.10 CR, 30.06 CR, 15.30 CR, 9.62 CR and 5.78 CR.

'Kesari Chapter 2' star cast?

Apart from Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Pandey, Regina Cassandra also have important roles in 'Kesari Chapter 2'.

