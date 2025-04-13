Russian missile strikes Indian pharma firm's Kyiv warehouse, says Ukraine: What we know so far

Read Full Article

A Russian missile struck the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Kyiv, Ukraine said on Saturday. The Ukrainian embassy in India said that a Russian missile had hit the warehouse of Kusum Healthcare, an Indian pharmaceutical company operating in Ukraine.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy said in a post on X.

In the same post, the embassy added: "While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -- destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly."

British Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, also confirmed on social media that a major pharmaceutical warehouse in Kyiv was completely destroyed. Blaming Russia for the attack, he wrote that Russian drones turned stocks of medicines needed for the elderly and children to ashes.

"This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues," Harris wrote.

So far, no additional details have been shared about the damage or casualties from the strike. The Indian and Russian governments are yet to comment on the matter.

Kusum Pharma's presence in Ukraine

Kusum Pharma, owned by Rajiv Gupta, is considered a major supplier of medicines in Ukraine. The company's products are a major source of basic medical supplies for the citizens there.

According to its official website, headquartered in Delhi, Kusum Healthcare operates in 29 countries, including Ukraine, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Niger, Cameroon, Mali, and Tanzania. The company is among several Indian firms with a business presence in Ukraine, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed today that in the last 24 hours, Ukraine carried out five attacks on Russia's energy structures (Energy Infrastructure), breaking the temporary agreement mediated by the US. Both countries had promised not to attack each other's energy units last month, but now both are accusing each other of violations.

India's Position

India has repeatedly appealed for peace and dialogue in the Russia-Ukraine war (Russia Ukraine War) but has not openly supported either side. Since the war began in February 2022, India has started buying cheap oil (Cheap Russian Oil) from Russia on a large scale.

In February 2025, India imported 1.48 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia, which remains its largest source of oil in the world.

Also read: 3 killed, 150 arrested in Bengal protests against Waqf Act; BJP says CM Mamata trying to 'create Bangladesh'

Latest Videos