Gold, silver price today: Is it the right time to buy? Check April 13 rates

Gold And Silver Price Today: Here are today's rates for 22 and 24-carat gold, along with price details in major cities. Silver prices have also decreased.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

Gold

When you think about buying gold, the first question that comes to mind is whether the price has increased or decreased? Today, the price of gold is stable. If you are going to buy your favorite gold jewelry, check today's price. 

Along with gold, the price of silver is also stable today. As prices are rising, investment in gold and silver is increasing. Let's see what is the price of 22 & 24 carat gold in the country today.


Today's 22 Carat Gold Price in the Country 

1 gram: 8,770 Rupees
8 grams: 70,160 Rupees
10 grams: 87,770 Rupees
100 grams: 8,77,000 Rupees

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in the Country 

1 gram: 9,567 Rupees
8 grams: 76,536 Rupees
10 grams: 95,670 Rupees
100 grams: 9,56,700 Rupees

Today's Gold Price in Major Cities of the Country

Price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is as follows. Chennai: 87,770 Rupees, Mumbai: 87,770 Rupees, Bangalore: 87,770 Rupees, Kolkata: 87,770 Rupees, Kerala: 87,770 Rupees, Pune: 87,770 Rupees, Delhi: 87,850 Rupees, Ahmedabad: 87,770 Rupees

Today's Silver Price in the Country

Today, along with gold, silver prices have also decreased in the country. In India, the price of silver depends on international fluctuations and the performance of the rupee against the dollar, which affects domestic gold and silver prices. 
10 grams: 1,000 Rupees
100 grams: 10,000 Rupees
1000 grams: 1,00,000 Rupees
 

