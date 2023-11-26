'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

R. Ashok, the Opposition Party Leader, vehemently criticized the decision of the Karnataka state cabinet to withdraw the D.K. Shivakumar's disproportionate assets (DA) case from CBI investigation. Ashok, who came to Chitradurga for the first time since assuming the role of opposition leader, expressed his discontent during a media interaction.

Ashok raised serious concerns about the legality and fairness of the cabinet's decision, stating that it was both illegal and unjust. Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has a legal background, Ashok insinuated that such a conclusion would not have been reached without external pressure, suggesting influence from figures like Sonia, Rahul, and Surjewala.

For Ashok, this decision represents a black mark on the entire Siddaramaiah cabinet. He accused the government of soiling the judiciary, emphasizing that the decision was made behind closed doors and announced abruptly. Ashok highlighted the irony of DK Shivakumar being a member of the cabinet where the decision was made, emphasizing that his absence in the meeting did not negate the significance of his involvement.

Questioning the government's rationale, Ashok pointed out that even if there was a verbal order from the CM, it should be considered valid. He warned that the government and the cabinet risk becoming a laughing stock and declared that the BJP would challenge this decision both inside and outside the house.

Shifting his focus to political dynamics, Ashok discussed the future of B.Y. Vijayendra, drawing parallels with B.S. Yediyurappa. He criticized a statement made by an individual named Timmapura, urging them to first assess local concerns before making any comments about the BJP.

Addressing the financial state of the government, Ashok claimed that the state treasury was drained due to funding the guarantee scheme, describing the government as bankrupt in the wake of such financial commitments.

In response to V. Somanna's expressions of displeasure, Ashok conveyed that talks were ongoing within the party to address grievances. He asserted that efforts had been made to resolve issues with other leaders like CT Ravi and Ramesh Jarakiholi.

Closing his remarks, R. Ashok expressed concern, alleging that Hindus and the BJP had to bow before the muslim speaker. He labeled minister Zameer Ahmed Khan statement as anti-constitutional and vowed to bring the matter to the house for scrutiny, demanding appropriate consequences.