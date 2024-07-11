Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stands firm amid MUDA controversy and BJP protests

    Controversies surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have escalated, drawing sharp responses from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Amid protests and accusations from opposition parties, Siddaramaiah has stood firm, defending his governments's actions and promising robust investigation into alleged irregularities.
     

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stands firm amid MUDA controversy and BJP protests
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah addressed the ongoing protests led by the BJP state president, B.Y. Vijayendra, regarding the MUDA scam. "BJP is protesting politically," Siddaramaiah asserted, countering the accusations with his own challenge: "We too know how to resist politically."

    The controversy's core revolves around allegations of MUDA land conversions and distribution irregularities. Siddaramaiah countered these claims by presenting his administration's stance, emphasising legality and the need for clarity amidst complex administrative decisions. He cited specific instances of land allocation and justified his government's actions by contextualizing them within legal boundaries.
    Also Read: MUDA site scam: Opposition calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation, CM defends position

    However, the Chief Minister did not limit his responses to MUDA alone. He also tackled accusations related to the Valmiki Corporation scandal, highlighting the multi-agency investigations underway. Siddaramaiah's administration faces scrutiny over financial irregularities, and he has vowed action pending investigation outcomes. 
    Also Read: Valmiki corporation scam: Will ex-minister Nagendra be arrested? Read

    While addressing personal criticisms and political moves against him, Siddaramaiah maintained a defiant stance. "I don't care about conspiracy," he declared, brushing off allegations of political targeting and asserting his commitment to governance and accountability.

    Moreover, Siddaramaiah used the platform to critique the BJP's handling of similar issues during their tenure, questioning their accountability and the decisions made under their administration. He pointed out discrepancies and alleged mismanagement, suggesting a contrast between his government's approach and that of his predecessors.

    Looking ahead, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of due process and transparency. He assured the public that investigations into all allegations would proceed diligently, with actions to follow based on the findings.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Darshan must be punished if he has done something wrong says actor Daali Dhananjay on Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    'Darshan must be punished if he has done something wrong': Actor Daali Dhananjay on Renukaswamy murder case

    Kannada anchor Divya Vasantha arrested by Bengaluru police in Indiranagar spa extortion case vkp

    Kannada anchor Divya Vasantha arrested by Bengaluru police in Indiranagar spa extortion case

    Cab driver fatally stabs friend over unpaid debt at Bengaluru airport parking lot arrested vkp

    Cab driver fatally stabs friend over unpaid debt at Bengaluru airport parking lot; arrested

    Karnataka BVB engineering college student commits suicide over online gaming loss in Hubballi vkp

    Karnataka: 21-year-old BVB engineering college student commits suicide over online gaming loss in Hubballi

    Bengaluru CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits chocolates from abroad seizes items worth Rs one crore vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits, chocolates; seizes items worth Rs 1 crore

    Recent Stories

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home gcw

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home

    Want to lose weight fast? Swear to these 7 healthy habits RBA EAI

    Want to lose weight fast? Swear to these 7 healthy habits

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors snt

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors

    Malayali business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali acquires Gulfstream G600 private jet worth Rs 500 crore; Check details anr

    Malayali business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali acquires Gulfstream G600 private jet worth Rs 500 crore; Check details

    We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on ATG

    'We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon