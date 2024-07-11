Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stands firm amid MUDA controversy and BJP protests

Controversies surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have escalated, drawing sharp responses from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Amid protests and accusations from opposition parties, Siddaramaiah has stood firm, defending his governments's actions and promising robust investigation into alleged irregularities.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah addressed the ongoing protests led by the BJP state president, B.Y. Vijayendra, regarding the MUDA scam. "BJP is protesting politically," Siddaramaiah asserted, countering the accusations with his own challenge: "We too know how to resist politically."

The controversy's core revolves around allegations of MUDA land conversions and distribution irregularities. Siddaramaiah countered these claims by presenting his administration's stance, emphasising legality and the need for clarity amidst complex administrative decisions. He cited specific instances of land allocation and justified his government's actions by contextualizing them within legal boundaries.

However, the Chief Minister did not limit his responses to MUDA alone. He also tackled accusations related to the Valmiki Corporation scandal, highlighting the multi-agency investigations underway. Siddaramaiah's administration faces scrutiny over financial irregularities, and he has vowed action pending investigation outcomes.

While addressing personal criticisms and political moves against him, Siddaramaiah maintained a defiant stance. "I don't care about conspiracy," he declared, brushing off allegations of political targeting and asserting his commitment to governance and accountability.

Moreover, Siddaramaiah used the platform to critique the BJP's handling of similar issues during their tenure, questioning their accountability and the decisions made under their administration. He pointed out discrepancies and alleged mismanagement, suggesting a contrast between his government's approach and that of his predecessors.

Looking ahead, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of due process and transparency. He assured the public that investigations into all allegations would proceed diligently, with actions to follow based on the findings.

