    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    In a twist of events that unfolded after an Income Tax (IT) raid in Bengaluru, BBMP contractor Ambikapati, who was embroiled in the seizure of Rs 42 crore, has passed away due to health complications. The contractor, associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), was a close friend of D. Kempanna, the State President of the Karnataka Contractors Association. 
     

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    The IT raid on Ambikapati's residence revealed an astonishing sum of Rs 42 crore, stirring controversy and sparking a heated debate between the state government and the opposition. The contractor's ties with prominent political figures added another layer of complexity. Ambikapati, who had been facing health issues for an extended period, succumbed to a heart attack on Monday evening at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The sudden demise follows reports of a mild heart attack earlier in the day. 
    Also Read: Corruption embedded in Congress DNA: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rs 42 crore cash haul in IT raid

    The contractor's mortal remains have been transported to his residence in Sultanapally, with the last rites scheduled for Tuesday. D. Kempanna, a long-time friend and supporter of Ambikapati, acknowledged the IT raid and the seizure but maintained Ambikapati's innocence. Stating a 45-year friendship, Kempanna expressed concern over Ambikapati's health and refuted any wrongdoing on his part. The contractor's health struggles, particularly kidney problems, were emphasised by Kempanna.

