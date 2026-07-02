A first-year engineering student in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district was seriously injured after she was allegedly stabbed by a group that forced its way into her home. The attack reportedly came hours after she slapped two men who allegedly harassed her. Police have booked four accused, are searching for others.

A first-year engineering student was seriously injured after she was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of people who forced their way into her home in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. Police have registered a case against four people and are searching for the remaining suspects. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at Ashraya Layout in Chintamani town. The victim, S. Meghana, is studying Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and also teaches dance to children at Chintamani Nutana High School after college hours.

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Alleged harassment led to confrontation

According to the police complaint, the incident began around 4.30 pm when Meghana was walking towards her two-wheeler. She alleged that two youths, identified as Karthik and Vinod, stopped her, teased her and made inappropriate remarks.

The situation turned tense when Meghana reportedly slapped both men before leaving the place. She later informed her family about what had happened.

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Group allegedly entered house and attacked family

Police said that around 8.30 pm, Karthik, Vinod, Shalini, Kavya and several others allegedly reached Meghana's house.

According to the complaint, the group entered the house without permission, confronted Meghana over the earlier incident and allegedly threatened her before launching an attack.

During the assault, the accused are alleged to have used blades and other sharp weapons. Meghana suffered a stab injury to her abdomen. Her family also claimed that she was assaulted and threatened with death during the attack.

The violence created panic in the neighbourhood, with nearby residents rushing to the house after hearing cries for help.

Victim shifted to higher medical centre

Family members immediately took Meghana to a nearby hospital, where she received emergency treatment. She was later shifted to a higher medical centre for specialised care. Doctors are continuing to monitor her condition.

Police are also examining mobile phone videos said to have captured parts of the incident. Investigators believe the footage, along with witness statements and medical evidence, will help establish exactly what happened and identify everyone involved.

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Police continue search for suspects

Based on Meghana's complaint, Chintamani Town Police have registered a case against the named accused and several others. Officers said a search is underway to trace those who are still absconding.

Police added that statements from the victim, her family and eyewitnesses will be recorded as part of the investigation. Forensic and medical evidence will also be examined before the final chargesheet is filed.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents, with many demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved and stronger action to ensure the safety of women and students.

(With inputs from agencies)