Bengaluru commuters will pay higher toll charges on the NICE Road and Electronics City Elevated Expressway from July 1, following the annual revision. The revised rates apply to cars, two-wheelers and other vehicles, increasing daily travel costs for thousands of motorists.

Daily commuting in Bengaluru has become more expensive for thousands of motorists using two of the city's busiest toll corridors. Revised toll charges for the NICE Road and the Electronics City Elevated Expressway came into effect on July 1, 2026, increasing travel costs for IT professionals, office-goers and commercial vehicle operators who rely on these routes every day. The revised rates apply to several categories of vehicles, including cars, jeeps, vans and two-wheelers. Officials said the hike is in accordance with existing concession agreements and annual revisions.

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NICE Road Toll Increased by At Least 10 Per Cent

Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) has announced revised toll charges for the Peripheral Road and Link Road sections of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project.

According to the company, the increase forms part of the annual toll revision permitted under the concession agreement signed with the Karnataka government on September 4, 2000.

The BMIC Peripheral Road is a 40.8-kilometre semi-ring road connecting Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road, while the Link Road stretches 8.1 kilometres.

Revised Toll Charges for Motorists

Under the revised tariff, riders of two-wheelers and users of cars, jeeps and vans will pay at least 10 per cent more, depending on the distance travelled. The revised toll amounts have been rounded off to the nearest whole rupee.

BMTC Bus Fares May Also Increase

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operates bus services through the NICE Road corridor to destinations including Banashankari, Tavarekere and Electronics City.

Officials said the increase in toll charges could result in higher operating costs for the corporation. As a result, BMTC may pass on the additional expense to passengers through revised ticket fares, although no official announcement has been made.

Electronics City Elevated Expressway Toll Revised

Toll charges have also been revised for the 9.98-kilometre Electronics City Elevated Expressway, which connects Silk Board Junction with Electronics City, as well as the 24.36-kilometre stretch of National Highway 44 (NH-44) between Silk Board and the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

According to Bangalore Elevated Tollway Private Limited (BETPL), the revised rates are based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) as of March 31, 2026, and will remain in force until June 30, 2027.

The Electronics City Elevated Expressway is one of Bengaluru's busiest and longest elevated road corridors.

Revised Toll Rates

Vehicle Category Previous Toll Revised Toll

Car/Jeep/Van (Multiple Trips in a Day) ₹95 ₹100

Car/Jeep/Van (Monthly Pass) ₹1,885 ₹1,960

Two-Wheeler (Monthly Pass) ₹755 ₹785

Attibele Toll Plaza (Cars, Multiple Trips) ₹55 ₹60

About BETPL

The Electronics City Elevated Expressway is managed by Bangalore Elevated Tollway Private Limited (BETPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established to operate the 24.365-kilometre section of NH-44. The concession is managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a Mumbai-based infrastructure company.

The revised toll rates are expected to increase commuting costs for daily travellers, particularly IT professionals and commercial vehicle operators who frequently use these routes.