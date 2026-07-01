A mysterious incident, said to have taken place on a forest road near Sakleshpur in Karnataka, has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. The story, which has circulated online for years, recounts the alleged experiences of two friends who reportedly encountered unexplained events during a late-night bike ride. Although the claims remain unverified, the incident continues to intrigue many users online.

According to the story, Venky and Raju from Kunigal had travelled to Sakleshpur on a two-day bike trip. While returning home on the night of January 8, they reportedly took a wrong turn because of dense fog. The route is said to have led them onto a deserted forest road towards Magadi, where they allegedly experienced a series of strange and unexplained incidents.