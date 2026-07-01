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Sakleshpur Mystery: Viral Story Claims Bikers Encountered Headless Shadow on Forest Road
A viral social media story about two bikers who allegedly encountered unexplained events, including a 'headless shadow', on a forest road near Sakleshpur has resurfaced online. The claims remain unverified.
Mysterious Midnight Bike Ride Near Sakleshpur Resurfaces on Social Media
A mysterious incident, said to have taken place on a forest road near Sakleshpur in Karnataka, has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. The story, which has circulated online for years, recounts the alleged experiences of two friends who reportedly encountered unexplained events during a late-night bike ride. Although the claims remain unverified, the incident continues to intrigue many users online.
According to the story, Venky and Raju from Kunigal had travelled to Sakleshpur on a two-day bike trip. While returning home on the night of January 8, they reportedly took a wrong turn because of dense fog. The route is said to have led them onto a deserted forest road towards Magadi, where they allegedly experienced a series of strange and unexplained incidents.
Alleged Unexplained Events During the Journey
According to the story, the first unusual incident occurred when Raju reportedly heard the sound of a tree being cut somewhere in the forest. Venky initially dismissed it, but a short while later, both of them claimed they could clearly hear the same sound.
The two friends then stopped briefly to take a photograph. Later, while reviewing the image on their phone, they allegedly noticed what appeared to be a headless shadow above Venky's head.
Shaken by what they believed they had seen, the pair decided to leave the area immediately. However, according to Venky's account, Raju's behaviour suddenly changed. Venky claimed that Raju repeatedly said, "There are people I know here... Stop the bike."
Two Women Allegedly Appeared on the Forest Road
According to the story, two women reportedly emerged through the fog in the distance. Although their faces were not clearly visible, Raju allegedly insisted on approaching them, claiming they were acquaintances.
The story further claims that when Venky continued riding without stopping, Raju became agitated and allegedly grabbed him by the neck. As a result, the motorcycle reportedly went out of control, causing both of them to fall onto the road.
According to Venky's account, he ran to seek help, while local residents travelling from the opposite direction came to Raju's rescue.
Story Ends With an Unverified Claim
According to the story, although both friends returned safely to Kunigal the following morning, Raju's health and behaviour reportedly began to change over the next few days. The story further claims that he returned to normal only after his family performed a special puja at a temple.
Venky also claimed that when he later revisited the same area and spoke to local residents, he was told that similar unexplained incidents had reportedly occurred in the forest for many years.
(Disclaimer: This story is based on claims circulating on social media and is not connected to Asianet Newsable English. There is no scientific evidence or official confirmation to substantiate these claims. It should be regarded only as a story based on popular belief and shared for entertainment purposes.)
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