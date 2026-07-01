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Karnataka: Thousands of Eggs Spill Onto Road After Goods Vehicle Overturns in Shivamogga
A goods vehicle carrying eggs overturned in Rippanpet town of Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district, Karnataka, during the early hours of the morning. Thousands of eggs spilled onto the road, causing a major loss. No injuries were reported.
Egg-Laden Goods Vehicle Overturns in Rippanpet
An Eicher goods vehicle carrying eggs overturned in front of the Gram Panchayat office in Rippanpet town of Hosanagar taluk during the early hours of the morning.
According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling through the town, causing it to overturn on the roadside. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Eggs Spilled Across the Road After Vehicle Overturns
More than half of the eggs being transported in the vehicle broke and spilled across the road after the goods vehicle overturned.
The accident also damaged the vehicle, resulting in a substantial loss of eggs. Fortunately, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.
Vehicle Belonged to a Kundapura Resident
As the accident occurred late at night when traffic was light, a further mishap was averted.
It is learnt that the overturned vehicle belonged to Rahmantullah, a resident of Kundapura. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Cleanup Operation After the Accident
Following the accident, local residents, along with those associated with the vehicle, helped clear the eggs scattered across the road. The eggs that remained undamaged were also collected and transported from the scene.
The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rippanpet Police Station.
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