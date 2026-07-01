The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Dakshina Kannada, prompting the district administration to declare a holiday for schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on Thursday. Residents have also been advised to stay away from rivers, streams and the sea amid heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Dakshina Kannada, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a Red Alert for Thursday, July 2. In view of the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds, the district administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres across the district. Authorities have also issued a series of safety advisories, urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near water bodies as adverse weather conditions are expected to persist.

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Holiday Announced for Educational Institutions

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan has ordered the closure of all Anganwadi centres, government, aided and private primary and high schools, as well as Pre-University (PU) colleges across the district.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff in view of the Red Alert issued by the IMD.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall across the coastal district, accompanied by strong winds in several areas. Rough weather is also expected along the coastline and near riverbanks, prompting authorities to urge the public to exercise caution.

District Administration Issues Safety Advisory

The district administration has appealed to residents to strictly follow the safety guidelines during the spell of heavy rainfall.

People have been advised to stay away from streams, rivers and the sea, as water levels may rise suddenly.

Parents have been urged to ensure that children do not venture out to play near rivers, lakes, streams or other water bodies during the holiday.

Residents have also been advised to avoid standing near old or dilapidated buildings, weakened structures and electric poles, as they may pose a risk during strong winds and heavy rain.

Heavy Rain Continues Across the District

Dakshina Kannada has been witnessing continuous rainfall over the past two days, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The district administration has urged residents to remain alert and contact the local authorities or emergency helplines in the event of any weather-related emergency.