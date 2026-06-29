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Bengaluru Woman Killed After Rejecting Marriage Proposal: Boyfriend Arrested Hours After Brutal Attack
A 23-year-old woman was murdered by her former boyfriend in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout after she refused his marriage proposal. Police said the accused, Rajiv, invited her to dinner before allegedly attacking her with a knife during an argument.
Woman Killed After Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Bengaluru
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her former boyfriend in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout area after she refused to marry him. The accused, identified as Rajiv, was arrested within hours of the incident. Police have registered a murder case and are continuing their investigation.
The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Sunday near Pipeline Road in Mahalakshmi Layout. The victim, Anjali, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, but doctors could not save her.
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Relationship Ended After Family's Objection
According to the police, Anjali and Rajiv had known each other for several years after meeting at their workplace. The two were in a relationship, and both families were aware of it.
However, Anjali's family reportedly opposed their marriage after learning about Rajiv's alleged criminal background. Following her family's decision, Anjali ended the relationship and distanced herself from him.
Investigators said Rajiv allegedly continued to pressure her to marry him despite the breakup.
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Dinner Invitation Turned Deadly
Police said Rajiv invited Anjali for dinner on Sunday evening. After the meal, he allegedly took her to the Pipeline Road area, where he once again asked her to marry him.
When Anjali refused, an argument reportedly broke out between the two. During the confrontation, Rajiv allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting a fatal neck injury before fleeing the spot.
People nearby immediately rushed the injured woman to hospital, but she later died during treatment.
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Accused Arrested Soon After the Crime
The Mahalakshmi Layout police launched a search operation soon after the attack and arrested Rajiv from a nearby area. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to committing the crime.
Police said preliminary investigations suggest the accused was unable to accept the end of the relationship and reacted violently after Anjali again refused his marriage proposal.
Officers are collecting witness statements, examining evidence and completing other legal formalities as part of the investigation.
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