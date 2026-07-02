Seven migrant workers from Bihar and Assam were killed after a massive rock collapsed at the Kaveri Crusher stone quarry in Bengaluru South taluk. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with safety lapses emerging as a key focus.

In a tragic industrial accident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Seven migrant workers lost their lives after a massive rock collapsed at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South taluk. The incident took place at the Kaveri Crusher stone quarry in Madapatna village, Tavarekere hobli, sending shockwaves across the region. The workers, who were carrying out their daily duties inside the quarry, were crushed beneath the massive rock, triggering a major rescue operation and a police investigation into possible safety lapses.

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Tractor Operation Turns Fatal

According to preliminary information, workers were attempting to move a massive rock at the top of the quarry using a tractor. During the operation, the rock reportedly slipped out of control and rolled downhill into the quarry pit, where several labourers were working.

The impact was catastrophic, killing nine workers on the spot. The deceased have been identified as migrant labourers from Bihar and Assam who had travelled to Bengaluru in search of employment. They were working as daily wage labourers at the Kaveri Crusher stone quarry.

Rescue Operation Underway

The accident site was soon engulfed in panic as fellow workers and local residents rushed to rescue those trapped beneath the massive rock.

Rescuers recovered four bodies from underneath the rock, while efforts to retrieve the remaining victims continued. Emergency personnel worked for several hours to clear the debris and complete the recovery operation.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, Tavarekere Police Inspector Maruti and his team rushed to the quarry to assess the situation and supervise the rescue operation.

Police have launched an investigation and are summoning both the quarry owner and the contractor supervising the work for questioning. Officials are expected to examine whether the mandatory safety procedures were followed during the operation.

A Region Familiar With Tragedy

The Madapatna-Hulavenahalli quarry belt has witnessed serious incidents in the past. Earlier, a leopard was killed after being struck by flying debris during an alleged illegal quarry blast in the same area.

The incident had sparked public outrage over the lack of safety measures and alleged illegal quarrying activities. Despite those concerns, questions are once again being raised over whether adequate action was taken to improve safety standards, as another tragedy has claimed nine human lives.

Were Safety Protocols Ignored?

The accident has raised serious concerns about workplace safety at the quarry.

Investigators are expected to determine why workers were allowed to remain inside the quarry pit while a hazardous operation involving the movement of a massive rock was being carried out above them. The incident has also prompted questions about whether mandatory safety protocols, risk assessments and adequate supervision were in place.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations at stone quarries to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.