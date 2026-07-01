The action has been taken against Dr Jagdishkumar Sakhiya and Dr Ami Shah of Surat, and Dr Geeta Patel of Ahmedabad. According to the GMC order, the doctors were among a group of healthcare professionals who travelled to Paris and Monaco in 2024 to attend international conferences, with travel and hospitality expenses reportedly paid by Abbvie Healthcare India Pvt Ltd.

Two are from Surat and one is from Ahmedabad, and they're all big names. Dr. Jagdishkumar Sakhiya of Surat is reportedly current president of the Gujarat chapter of IADVL and organizing secretary for the upcoming 'Dermacon 2027' conference. He also founded several dermatology clinics. Dr. Ami Shah, also from Surat, and Dr. Geeta Patel from Ahmedabad are the other two who have been suspended by the GMC for 13 months.

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